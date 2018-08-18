Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and pitcher Martin Perez donate 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies and distribute them at the Back to School Outreach event

The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
