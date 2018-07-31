Keone Kela grateful for Rangers, excited for Pirates

Texas Rangers outfielder Ryan Rua was sent to the mound Monday night with one instruction: to not try to throw hard. He hit 91 mph in a 1-2-3 ninth inning vs. the Oakland A’s. Carlos Tocci, another outfielder, also pitched.
Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo connected for two homers Friday in the final three innings, including the game-tying blast with two outs in the ninth, but he struck out to end a threat in the 10th in a 9-8 loss to the Cleveland Indians.