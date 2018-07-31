Keone Kela grateful for Rangers, excited for Pirates

The Texas Rangers traded Keone Kela late Monday to the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospect Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.
By
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Texas Rangers

Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.