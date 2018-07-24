Outfielder Ryan Rua shines as a pitcher for Rangers

Texas Rangers outfielder Ryan Rua was sent to the mound Monday night with one instruction: to not try to throw hard. He hit 91 mph in a 1-2-3 ninth inning vs. the Oakland A’s. Carlos Tocci, another outfielder, also pitched.
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.