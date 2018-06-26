Rangers Reaction: Bullpen keeps it up after offense wakes up against Padres

A solid bullpen sure makes things easier.
That's what the Rangers have had for most of 2018. Sure, the rest of the team hasn't been good enough to make that matter for much of the first three months, but with the recent stretch of winning, including Monday's 7-4 win against the Padres at Globe Life Park, the reliability of the relievers is paying off in a big way.
It's not about just finding a closer, either. Keone Kela saved his 19th game in 19 chances with a scoreless ninth. He tied Francisco Cordero's 2004 club record for most converted saves to start a season. Kela's 21 consecutive saves converted (going back to last season) is the tied for the third-longest stretch in Rangers' history.
Just as big, however, are the guys bridging the gap from starter to Kela. Tony Barnette, Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin each threw perfect innings before handing it off to Kela for the save. In the last seven games, the bullpen has held opponents to three runs in 19 innings and is 6 for 6 in save chances. In that span, the bullpen has 19 strikeouts and three walks.
"Tony came in and did a spectacular job, and the rest of them, you saw what they do," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of Barnette, who replaced Hamels after a lead-off home run in the sixth. "They played a huge role in all of this winning combination, and I think more than anything else, they've been so efficient that we've been able to give guys rest when we need and we're able to use different combination of guys out of the bullpen to where we're not loading up appearances and loading up pitches on these guys and wearing them down."
That's the other thing. It's not like the Rangers have been relying on two or three guys out of the pen. They've received quality relief from at least seven pitchers, including Jake Diekman, Jesse Chavez and Alex Claudio. The bullpen's success also takes some pressure off the starting rotation, especially with older guys such as Cole Hamels (34 years old), who started Monday, Bartolo Colon (45) and Yovani Gallardo (32).
Five thoughts from Monday's 7-4 win:
1. Choo keeps chugging — Shin-Soo Choo now has the fifth-longest on-base streak in Rangers' history after extending his current league-leading stretch to 38 games. Choo had three hits Monday night and has 48 hits and 37 walks in 38 games during the stretch. It's the longest on-base streak for a Rangers' player since Otis Nixon had a 44-game stretch in 1995. Here's a look at the top five on-base streaks in Ranger's history:
Games
Player
Dates
46
Julio Franco
July 28-Sept. 15, 1993
44
Otis Nixon
Aug. 8-Sept. 26, 1995
41
Toby Harrah
April 8-May 31, 1985
39
Julio Franco
July 8-Aug. 22, 1990
38
Shin-Soo Coo
May 13-current
2. Perez's rehab — Left-hander Martin Perez, who has been on the disabled list with left elbow discomfort since April 30, made his first rehab start at Low A Hickory Monday night. He allowed two hits in five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. His next outing has yet to be scheduled but it's a good bet that it will be against stiffer competition at either Double-A Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock.
3. Hitting Stars — Dallas Stars players Jamie Benn, Ben Bishop and Stephen Jones took batting practice before Monday's game. All three of them hit homers.
4. Food Paradise — Former major leaguer and Austin resident Kevin Millar was at Globe Life Park on Monday to co-host his Intentional Talk show on MLB Network with Rangers' great Pudge Rodriguez. Millar also filmed a segment for his Travel Channel show Food Paradise, featuring some of Globe Life Park's famous concession offerings. The episode will air this fall.
5. For those scoring at home — Rougned Odor's bunt single in the seventh inning of Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Twins has been officially changed to an error on first baseman Joe Mauer.
