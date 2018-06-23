Rangers steamed after Profar drilled by Twins for third time

The Texas Rangers hung on Saturday to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 for a seventh straight victory in which their offense churned out six runs in the second inning and their closer saved the day in his tightest spot yet.

But manager Jeff Banister was still steamed by Jurickson Profar getting drilled by right-hander Addision Reed in the seventh inning. It was the third time Profar was hit, but the third was in response to him stealing second base with a 9-2 lead.

In the fourth inning. After he had been hit by a pitch for the second time.

"It was the fourth inning," Banister said. "We're still playing baseball. He stole second base in a situation that I didn't think was an unnecessary situation. In my opinion, there's still a lot of game left to be played. You look at how the game ended. You've got to continue to play the baseball game.

"I thought the intent there was excessive, especially they tried to dial him up three different times. The guy's playing baseball hard. I guess you can look at it at the difference of what they're focusing in on and what we're focusing in on."

Banister could be seen shouting at Twins manager Paul Molitor after Profar was hit in the seventh. After the game, Profar was wearing a large bag of ice over the area where Reed drilled him.

Profar, who scored in the second after his first hit by pitch, said that he had an idea that he would get hit intentionally. He said that the Twins were glaring at him from the dugout after he stole second an inning or two before the unwritten rulebook's cutoff for stealing bases in blowouts.

"They tried to pitch me in a lot, so that's why I got hit, and the third time was because I stole second in the fourth inning," Profar said. "I always thought it was after the fifth inning that you shut it down. They almost came back at the end of the game. They thought it was bad timing."

Banister said that the Rangers had no plans to retaliate. To do so might have given the Twins a spark, one they caught in the ninth inning against Matt Moore that forced Keone Kela to pitch in a 9-4 game.

Eddie Rosario doubled in two runs, but Kela struck out Eduardo Escobar and, after a two-out walk to Brian Dozier, Logan Morrison to end the game with the bases loaded.

"We're looking to win baseball games," Banister said. "We're not looking to get caught up in anything other than that.

"I wasn't happy about it at all."