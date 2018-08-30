Adorable team dog tries to fetch player’s bat... before his at-bat is over
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
All-time great Dennis Martinez was in Arlington on Saturday to honor Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon for breaking his record for the most wins for a native of Latin America. Colon passed Martinez on August 7 with his 246th career victory.