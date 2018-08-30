Adorable team dog tries to fetch player’s bat... before his at-bat is over

The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
