Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

Phil Mickelson walks ahead of spectators during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Tee times and pairings have been set for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

There will be plenty of groups for fans to follow at the Colonial, starting with a marquee pairing of Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger. The group tees off No. 10 at 8:16 a.m. Thursday and No. 1 at 1:06 p.m. Friday.

Mickelson is fresh off becoming the oldest golfer in history to win a major at age 50, winning the PGA Championship last week in South Carolina. Spieth is a North Texas native who won the 2016 Colonial, while Berger is the tournament’s defending champion.

The group ahead of Mickelson/ Spieth/ Berger features 2018 Colonial winner Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann (8:05 a.m. Thursday, 12:55 p.m. Friday).

Other high-profile pairings include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel teeing off No. 1 at 1:06 p.m. Thursday and No. 10 at 8:16 a.m. Friday. Thomas is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 in the world rankings followed by Morikawa — who lost in a playoff to Berger at last year’s event — at No. 5. Horschel is ranked No. 21.

Sergio Garcia, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first PGA Tour victory at the 2001 Colonial, is playing with Colonial member and Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer and 2017 Colonial champion Kevin Kisner. That group goes off No. 1 at 12:55 p.m. Thursday and No. 10 at 8:05 a.m. Friday.

TCU products in the field include J.J. Henry, who tees off at 7:32 a.m. Thursday and 12:22 p.m. Friday, and Tom Hoge, who tees off at 8:49 a.m. Thursday and 1:39 p.m. Friday.

