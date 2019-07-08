Golf

Tiger Woods’ preparation for Open Championship goes to extreme

Tiger Woods is proving again what kind of competitive freak he is.

The 15-time major winner posted a video on social media on Monday at 1 a.m. in advance of the Open Championship tournament at the Royal Portrush Golf Club on the northern coast of Northern Ireland. The tournament is scheduled for July 18-21.

“Why am I doing this right now? Because it is now 6 a.m. at Royal Portrush,” Woods says in the video. “In order to be prepared for the time change, I am getting up.”

Woods explains that he’s acclimating his body to the five-hour time difference in North Ireland from the East Coast.

Whatever it takes, Tiger.

