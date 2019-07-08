Tiger Woods’ preparation for Open Championship goes to extreme

Watch Tiger Woods receive Presidential Medal of Freedom President Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods on May 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods on May 6, 2019.

Tiger Woods is proving again what kind of competitive freak he is.

The 15-time major winner posted a video on social media on Monday at 1 a.m. in advance of the Open Championship tournament at the Royal Portrush Golf Club on the northern coast of Northern Ireland. The tournament is scheduled for July 18-21.

“Why am I doing this right now? Because it is now 6 a.m. at Royal Portrush,” Woods says in the video. “In order to be prepared for the time change, I am getting up.”

Woods explains that he’s acclimating his body to the five-hour time difference in North Ireland from the East Coast.

Whatever it takes, Tiger.