Byron Nelson seniors named to 2020 MaxPreps high school volleyball All-America team

Byron Nelson seniors Charitie Luper and Payton Chamberlain were named to the 2020 MaxPreps High School Volleyball All-America Team.

A total of five from DFW made the team, including Lucas Lovejoy senior Cecily Bramschreiber and junior Averi Carlson and Flower Mound senior Kaylee Cox.

Luper (UCLA signee) was voted District 4-6A Utility MVP and named all-area Co-Offensive MVP after recording 275 kills and 284 digs. She averaged 5.4 kills per set and had a school record 43 kills against Southlake Carroll in the regional quarterfinals.

Chamberlain (Wyoming) averaged an area-leading 10.4 assists per set and finished with 777 on the season. The back-to-back district and all-area setter of the year had a state-record 1,944 assists in 2019.

Bramschreiber (TCU) and Carlson (Baylor) helped Lovjeoy to the Class 5A state title.

Cox helped Flower Mound (Missouri) to the 6A state semifinal round.

First Team

Hitters

Ally Batenhorst | Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) | Sr.

Parker Bracken | Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.) | Sr.

Cecily Bramschreiber | Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas) | Sr.

Atlantis Clendenin | Parke Heritage (Rockville, Ind.) | Sr.

Kaylee Cox | Flower Mound (Texas) | Sr.

Carly Hendrickson | Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati) | Jr.

Ali Hornung | Providence (Clarksville, Ind.) | Sr.

Ngozi Iloh | McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) | Sr.

Lindsay Krause | Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.) | Sr.

Mya Larson | Wahoo (Neb.) | Jr.

Rya McKinnon | Hoover (Ala.) | Sr.

Jenna Reitsma | Lowell (Mich.) | Sr.

Mabrey Shaffmaster | New Castle (Ind.) | Sr.

Setters

Julia Bishop | Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) | Sr.

Clara Brower | The Woodlands (Texas) | Sr.

Allie Gray | Skutt Catholic | Sr.

Sophia Powell | Lowell | Sr.

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Caroline Bien | Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) | Sr.

Emery Dupes | Walton (Marietta, Ga.) | Sr.

All-Around

Annie Antar | Klein (Texas) | Sr.

Brooke Mosher | Waterloo (Wis.) | Sr.

Ellee Stinson | Yorktown (Ind.) | Sr.

Madi Woodin | Elkhorn South (Omaha, Neb.) | Jr.

Second Team

Hitters

Callie Bauer | Hudson (Mich.) | Sr.

Merritt Beason | Gardendale (Ala.) | Sr.

Jacque Boney | St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) | Sr.

Alyssa Borellis | Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.) | Sr.

Gabrielle Essix | Hoover | Sr.

Lauren Jardine | Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) | Sr.

Charitie Luper | Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) | Sr.

Alexa Markley | McIntosh | Jr.

Jordan Middleton | Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) | Jr.

Norah Sis | Papillion-LaVista (Papillion, Neb.) | Sr.

Paris Thompson | Fort Myers (Fla.) | Sr.

Addie VanderWeide | Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.) | Sr.

McKenna Wucherer | Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) | Jr.

Setters

Averi Carlson | Lovejoy | Jr.

Payton Chamberlain | Byron Nelson | Sr.

Elle Glock | Wahoo | Sr.

Claire Lewis | McIntosh | Sr.

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Eleanor Beavin | Mercy (Louisville, Ky.) | Sr.

Bre Skala | Skutt Catholic | Sr.

All-Around

Whitney Lauenstein | Waverly (Neb.) | Sr.

Bergen Reilly | O’Gorman (Sioux Falls, S.D.) | So.

Devan Taylor | Klein | Sr.

Kendra Wait | Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner, Kan.) | Sr.