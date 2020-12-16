High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth area volleyball players highlight this season’s TGCA all-state teams
With the 6A-5A volleyball season wrapping up Saturday Dec. 12, the Texas Girls Coaches Association released its volleyball awards for all classifications, which included all-state teams and volleyball all stars.
ALL STATE
CLASS 6A
Emily Canaan, Allen
Madison Gilliland, Coppell
Caleigh Enax, Eaton
Kyndal Payne, Eaton
Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound
Angelique Cyr, Flower Mound
Brooke Slusser, Guyer
Jordyn Williams, Guyer
Kalani Whillock, Keller
Katie Le, Mansfield
Brynn Williams, Mansfield
Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson
Bailey Birmingham, Prosper
Samantha Jacobs, Prosper
Zoria Heard, Sachse
Shaliyah Rhoden, Sachse
Natalie Glenn, SL Carroll
Keagan Polk, SL Carroll
Kate Hansen, Weatherford
CLASS 5A
Audrey Pearce, Aledo
Maya Duckworth, Burleson
Mia Smalls, Burleson
Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage
Leah Stolfus, Denton
Taylor Thomas, Denton
Kaitlyn McCabe, Granbury
Janet deMarrais, Grapevine
Maya Joseph, Grapevine
Tyrah Ariail, Frisco Lebanon Trail
Averi Carlson, Lovejoy
Callie Kemohah, Lovejoy
Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy
Nylah Encalade, McKinney North
Lily Nicholson, McKinney North
Aryn Walton, Midlothian
Lexi Miller, Wylie
CLASS 4A
Jaiden Wright, Alvarado
Sydney Garrison, Aubrey
Brooke Schmitz, Caddo Mills
Megan Hodges, Celina
Dakota Hartman, Decatur
Jentry Lamirand, Decatur
Bayli Miller, Decatur
Trinity Vinzant, Decatur
Reese Fetty, Farmersville
Tatum Pavey, Kennedale
Maddie Pyles, Kennedale
Katie Spell, Kennedae
Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale
Miranda Guffy, Krum
Railey Druxman, Springtown
Cali Carter, Stephenville
Landri Withers, Stephenville
CLASS 3A
Riley Braziel, Boyd
Ava Tanner, Brock
Jada Hudson, Grandview
Jacee Childers, Gunter
Nyah Ingram, Gunter
Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter
Carsen Young, Maypearl
Hannah Barry, Peaster
Averee Tipton, Ponder
Harley Kreck, Emory Rains
CLASS 2A
Rachel Metzler, Lindsay
Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean
Chloe Farrer, Tom Bean
LEGACY ALL STARS
(Seniors only)
Class 4A and below
Reese Fetty, Farmersville
Tayte Helton, Decatur
Tatum Pavey, Kennedale
Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale
Trinity Vinzant, Decatur
Class 6A-5A
Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy
Callie Kemohah, Lovejoy
Abbie Lane, Weatherford
Lilly Taylor, Aledo
Jordyn Williams, Guyer
RED-BLUE ALL STARS
(Juniors only)
Class 4A and below
Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville
Landri Withers, Stephenville
Shae Pruiett, Gunter
Jessie Moore, Argyle
Bayli Miller, Decatur
Kaylee Peterson, Decatur
Class 6A-5A
Mattie Gantt, Aledo
Emily Hellmuth, Highland Park
Averi Carlson, Lovejoy
Brooklynn Burnside, Sulphur Springs
Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd
Kendall Hewitt, Prosper
Zoria Heard, Sachse
Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford
Comments