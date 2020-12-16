Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Dallas-Fort Worth area volleyball players highlight this season’s TGCA all-state teams

With the 6A-5A volleyball season wrapping up Saturday Dec. 12, the Texas Girls Coaches Association released its volleyball awards for all classifications, which included all-state teams and volleyball all stars.

ALL STATE

CLASS 6A

Emily Canaan, Allen

Madison Gilliland, Coppell

Caleigh Enax, Eaton

Kyndal Payne, Eaton

Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound

Angelique Cyr, Flower Mound

Brooke Slusser, Guyer

Jordyn Williams, Guyer

Kalani Whillock, Keller

Katie Le, Mansfield

Brynn Williams, Mansfield

Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson

Bailey Birmingham, Prosper

Samantha Jacobs, Prosper

Zoria Heard, Sachse

Shaliyah Rhoden, Sachse

Natalie Glenn, SL Carroll

Keagan Polk, SL Carroll

Kate Hansen, Weatherford

CLASS 5A

Audrey Pearce, Aledo

Maya Duckworth, Burleson

Mia Smalls, Burleson

Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage

Leah Stolfus, Denton

Taylor Thomas, Denton

Kaitlyn McCabe, Granbury

Janet deMarrais, Grapevine

Maya Joseph, Grapevine

Tyrah Ariail, Frisco Lebanon Trail

Averi Carlson, Lovejoy

Callie Kemohah, Lovejoy

Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy

Nylah Encalade, McKinney North

Lily Nicholson, McKinney North

Aryn Walton, Midlothian

Lexi Miller, Wylie

CLASS 4A

Jaiden Wright, Alvarado

Sydney Garrison, Aubrey

Brooke Schmitz, Caddo Mills

Megan Hodges, Celina

Dakota Hartman, Decatur

Jentry Lamirand, Decatur

Bayli Miller, Decatur

Trinity Vinzant, Decatur

Reese Fetty, Farmersville

Tatum Pavey, Kennedale

Maddie Pyles, Kennedale

Katie Spell, Kennedae

Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale

Miranda Guffy, Krum

Railey Druxman, Springtown

Cali Carter, Stephenville

Landri Withers, Stephenville

CLASS 3A

Riley Braziel, Boyd

Ava Tanner, Brock

Jada Hudson, Grandview

Jacee Childers, Gunter

Nyah Ingram, Gunter

Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter

Carsen Young, Maypearl

Hannah Barry, Peaster

Averee Tipton, Ponder

Harley Kreck, Emory Rains

CLASS 2A

Rachel Metzler, Lindsay

Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean

Chloe Farrer, Tom Bean

LEGACY ALL STARS

(Seniors only)

Class 4A and below

Reese Fetty, Farmersville

Tayte Helton, Decatur

Tatum Pavey, Kennedale

Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale

Trinity Vinzant, Decatur

Class 6A-5A

Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy

Callie Kemohah, Lovejoy

Abbie Lane, Weatherford

Lilly Taylor, Aledo

Jordyn Williams, Guyer

RED-BLUE ALL STARS

(Juniors only)

Class 4A and below

Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville

Landri Withers, Stephenville

Shae Pruiett, Gunter

Jessie Moore, Argyle

Bayli Miller, Decatur

Kaylee Peterson, Decatur

Class 6A-5A

Mattie Gantt, Aledo

Emily Hellmuth, Highland Park

Averi Carlson, Lovejoy

Brooklynn Burnside, Sulphur Springs

Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd

Kendall Hewitt, Prosper

Zoria Heard, Sachse

Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford

