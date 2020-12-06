Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
High School Volleyball

UIL high school volleyball 6A/5A state semifinal, championship scores and pairings

Grapevine will play Lovejoy on Monday in a 5A state semifinal game. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)
Grapevine will play Lovejoy on Monday in a 5A state semifinal game. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

STATE SEMIFINALS

Flower Mound (23-1) vs. Klein (26-0), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jewett Leon HS

Katy Seven Lakes (24-1) vs. San Antonio Reagan (21-3), 5 p.m. Monday, Merrell Center, Katy

CHAMPIONSHIP

3 p.m. Saturday, Culwell Center, Garland

Class 5A

STATE SEMIFINALS

Grapevine (17-4) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (24-0), 7 p.m. Monday, Coppell HS

Fulshear (23-4) vs. Dripping Springs (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Merrell Center, Katy

CHAMPIONSHIP

noon Saturday, Culwell Center, Garland

