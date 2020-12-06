High School Volleyball
UIL high school volleyball 6A/5A state semifinal, championship scores and pairings
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
STATE SEMIFINALS
Flower Mound (23-1) vs. Klein (26-0), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jewett Leon HS
Katy Seven Lakes (24-1) vs. San Antonio Reagan (21-3), 5 p.m. Monday, Merrell Center, Katy
CHAMPIONSHIP
3 p.m. Saturday, Culwell Center, Garland
Class 5A
STATE SEMIFINALS
Grapevine (17-4) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (24-0), 7 p.m. Monday, Coppell HS
Fulshear (23-4) vs. Dripping Springs (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Merrell Center, Katy
CHAMPIONSHIP
noon Saturday, Culwell Center, Garland
