Grapevine season ends in straight sets to Lucas Lovejoy in Class 5A state semifinals

Grapevine’s best playoff run in program history ended against the buzz saw that is the Lucas Lovejoy Leopards in a Class 5A semifinal 25-17, 25-9, 25-14 on Monday at Coppell High School.

Grapevine ends the season 18-5 with its first state semifinal appearance.

Lovejoy extends its winning streak to 45 games, dating back to last season, and improves to 25-0. The Leopards, defending 5A state champ, will play for the title at noon Saturday at Culwell Center in Garland against the winner Fulshear and Dripping Springs, who play 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Merrell Center in Katy.

It’s the Leopards’ 10th appearance in the championship game.

The Mustangs had the early lead in the opening set, 2-0 and 3-1 when junior outside hitter and Missouri commit Janet deMarrais slammed down a kill attempt. deMarrais was coming off a career-high 34 kills in the regional final vs. Denton.

But Lovejoy responded and took an 8-7 lead when Hannah Gonzalez blocked a Grapevine attempt.

Gonazlez added two more blocks during a Lovejoy rally that saw the Leopards’ run increase to 14-4 to push the lead to 18-10. Rosemary Archer (Pepperdine commit) killed an assists from Averi Carlson (Baylor commit) to make it 22-15 that forced a Grapevine timeout.

Grapevine was outmatched in the second set and trailed 10-5 in the third when Carlson assisted on a Grace Milliken kill. The Leopards scored four more in row to increase the lead to 14-5.