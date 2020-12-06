Grapevine rallies to shock Denton, Mustangs clinch state volleyball semifinal berth

Grapevine defeated Denton 3-2 in the Class 5A Region 1 final at Marcus HS, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)

Saturday’s Class 5A Region 1 final was a toss up, but Grapevine coach Robyn Wallace said she knew the fifth set was going to her Mustangs. She was right.

Grapevine defeated Denton in a battle of top District 6-5A teams, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11, at Flower Mound Marcus. The Mustangs (17-4) are headed to state for the first time in program history.

They will face volleyball powerhouse Lucas Lovejoy (24-0) in a state semifinal with the time and day to be determined. Lovejoy, which swept McKinney North on Thursday, is the defending 5A champ. The Leopards are in the semifinals for the third straight year and 11th in the past 13 seasons.

“I didn’t doubt our ability to succeed because we’ve proven multiple times this year that we are capable of coming back and earning our victory in tough matches,” said Grapevine junior outside hitter and Missouri commit Janet deMarrais.

Grapevine had fifth-set leads of 7-3, 9-5, 10-6 and 12-7. Denton registered a third serving error of the game to push Grapevine’s lead to 13-8 and the Broncos couldn’t recover.

deMarrais crushed Denton’s hopes of its first state berth with an eye-popping 34 kills.

The Broncos, who won the district title, ends the season 20-4.

“It’s definitely reassuring to know that I did what I could in order to help my team earn the victory,” deMarrais said.

deMarrais shattered her career-high. She had 22 kills in Grapevine’s win over Denton on Nov. 18.

She entered the night averaging 2.4 kills per set. She nearly got seven a set on Saturday.

“Every time I step foot on the court I know it’s my job to provide only my best play for each game, and I couldn’t have been as successful as I was tonight without the skill and dedication of all my teammates,” she said.

After the Broncos scored four of the final five points in the third game to take a 2-1 lead, the Mustangs did all it could to extend the match. Tied at 11, Grapevine went ahead 15-12 to force Denton’s first timeout of the set.

Denton rallied to tie it at 18. A block from Leah Stolfus tied it at 22.

But Grapevine scored the next two and three of four to force a fifth and decisive set.

Said deMarrais, “I was more than satisfied with our ability to control the game when it was hectic and I’m super proud of everyone.”

