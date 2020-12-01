Flower Mound takes down Byron Nelson in Part 3; Eaton, Grapevine win 5-set thrillers

In what has quickly become a playoff rivalry between two of the best teams in the country, Flower Mound bounced back after dropping the first game to beat defending Class 6A state champ Byron Nelson 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 in a Region 1 semifinal Tuesday night at Prosper.

Flower Mound, which improved to 22-1, will play in the regional final for the second time in three years.

The Jaguars won the 6A title in 2018.

Byron finishes the year with a 16-4 record.

During the third installment between the Jags and Bobcats (FM won in 2018, BN won in 2019), it was the Bobcats that set the tone early. After trailing 4-2, Byron answered with a 5-0 run.

UCLA bound hitter Charitie Luper made three saves during a long rally and Samantha Hoppes finished it off with a point to give the Bobcats a 12-9 edge. The lead grew to seven before Kaylee Cox (Missouri) and Angelique Cyr (Arizona State) helped make a late push for the Jaguars.

Luper connected with a set from Payton Chamberlain (Wyoming) to go off the block that give Byron a 1-0 lead.

Flower Mound erased an early deficit in the second game. The game was tied multiple times, the last coming at 15-15. The Jaguars scored the next two to force a Byron timeout. They never trailed again.

Kills from Gabby Walker and Cox helped tie the match.

Game three also went back-and-forth with 10 ties and five lead changes. A 6-0 run by Flower Mound was erased when Hoppes’ slam gave Byron a 17-16 advantage. The Jags responded with four straight points, highlighted by a double-team block from Cox and Bella Ortiz.

A pair of Luper kills pulled Byron within 24-23, but following a FM timeout, Cyr’s attempt gave the Jags a 2-1 lead.

Cox gave Flower Mound a 10-6 lead in the fourth as the Jagurs dominated the game. The lead increased 15-9 to force a Bobcat timeout and 20-10 following a big block.

FM led 23-13 before Byron made it interesting with a 7-1 run to cut it to 24-20.

Haslet Eaton 3, Denton Guyer 2

Eaton’s first varsity season came in 2016 when the Eagles won only eight games.

Four years later and the program took another step in its historic playoff run with a thrilling five-set victory over Denton Guyer 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13 in a 6A Region 1 semifinal at Coppell.

“It was an exciting match with some very long rallies that showcased the athleticism of both teams,” Eaton coach Diane Wilson said. “Our defense tonight was some of the best it’s been all season.

The Eagles (18-2), who will play Flower Mound in the regional final, appeared to run away with the fifth game after going on an 8-1 run to grab an 8-4 edge. But Guyer (14-6) responded with a 7-0 run to take an 11-8 margin.

Eaton tied it at 11 before Guyer went in front 13-11. The Eagles closed with the final four points.

Kyndal Payne (A&M Corpus-Christi) registered 20 kills and 19 digs for Eaton while Texas Tech commit Paige Mooney added 15 kils and 20 digs. Caleigh Enax (Angelo State) led the team with 23 digs and Addie Ortman (UT-Tyler commit) finished with 50 assists and 15 digs.

Guyer, which made the 6A R1 final last season, was led by Kyndal Stowers’ 22 kills and 21 digs. Brooke Slusser (Alabama) finished with 19 assists, 18 digs, nine kills and four blocks.

Kentucky bound hitter Jordyn Williams added 16 digs, nine kills and seven blocks.

Grapevine 3, Amarillo 2

It was during this round where Grapevine suffered a devastating knock-out last season.

But facing one of the premier teams in Texas high school volleyball history, the Mustangs got on fire in the fifth game to eliminate the Sandies 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 15-6 in a 5A Region 1 semifinal in Wichita Falls.

The Mustangs (17-4) advance to their first regional final appearance since 2015.

Tied at two games apiece, Grapevine opened the decisive set with the first four points to force an Amarillo timeout. The Sandies couldn’t find any offense and called their second timeout trailing 11-5.

“Tonight was fun. I knew we were the better volleyball team, but lining up against a legacy team like Amarillo will always be tough,” Grapevine coach Robyn Wallace said. “We struggled to find our rhythm pretty much until the fifth set. My kids play for one another. They know that each and every person has a role, even the bench.

“Our bench was huge tonight, really forcing momentum at the most opportune times. I’m proud of how we fought and found resiliency throughout the entire match.”

With a state semifinal berth on the line, Grapevine will face Denton, which reaches the final for the first time in program history with a sweep over Randall 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.

Denton won District 6-5A while Grapevine came in second. The two teams split the season series.

Klein 3, Sachse 1

Wylie 3, The Woodlands 0

Lucas Lovejoy 3, Midlothian 0

McKinney North 3, North Forney 0