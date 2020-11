Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends on Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week Kate Hansen, Weatherford: School record 26 kills vs Midland Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson: School record 43 kills vs Carroll Aryn Walton, Midlothian: 44 assists, 17 digs, 8 kills vs Highland Park Kyndal Stowers, Guyer: Averaged 19 kills and 14 digs vs Martin and Plano West Lily Nicholson, McKinney North: 57 assists and 23 digs vs Lebanon Trail Create your own

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week Midlothian: Rallied from 0-2 deficit to beat Highland Park in 5 sets Sachse: Swept Mansfield for 1st regional semifinal trip since 2010 Denton: Swept Rider for 1st reg. semifinal trip since 2015 Wylie: Swept Lake Ridge and Rockwall for 1st reg. semi berth North Forney: Defeated Greenville in 5 for 1st reg. semi berth Eaton: Defeated Weatherford and EP Franklin for 1st reg. semi berth