Lake Country falls in title game; Saginaw makes history; Decatur wins championship

Fort Worth Lake Country Christian was making a state final appearance for the first time since 1992 when the Eagles met Houston Northland Christian in New Braunfels Saturday morning.

But the Eagles’ goal of hoisting the championship trophy fell short, falling in the TAPPS 4A state title game, 23-25, 24-26, 25-13, 16-25. Lake Country ends the season 14-3, which included a district title and 13-game win streak.

It was the first time to the final in 28 years. The Eagles beat Pantego Christian in their first state semifinal game in 25 years. Hailee Howell, Brooke Phillips, Olivia Elofsson and Maddie Pendley were named to the state tournament team.

Argyle Liberty Christian won the TAPPS 6A title, its first championship since 2006 while Red Oak Ovilla Christian won its third straight title during the 2A final. Carrollton Prince of Peace lost the 5A game to Victoria St. Joseph.

Saginaw 3, Mansfield Timberview 1

The Rough Riders were making their fourth playoff appearance and first since 2013 when they hosted the Wolves in a Class 5A bi-district game Friday. After going 0-3 in their first three playoff games, the Riders made history, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21, to win their first postseason volleyball game.

Saginaw (18-4) will host Grapevine (13-4) in the area round at 6 p.m. Monday.

Grapevine rallied to beat Granbury in five sets on Thursday.

Decatur 3, Wimberley 0

It took an hour for the Eagles to dispatch the Texans to win the Class 4A state championship game, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19 on Saturday at Garland’s Culwell Center. It’s the program’s second title in three years and fourth in as many appearances, all coming since 2013. Junior middle and SMU commit Jentry Lamirand was voted MVP with 14 kills and four blocks.

As much volleyball tradition there is at Decatur, there’s more at Wimberley.

The Texans were at state for the 10th time and in the title game for the eighth, first since 2010.

Decatur (31-1) went on a 7-1 run in the first set and a combo block from Kenedy Houchin and Trinity Vinzant gave the Eagles an 11-7 edge. Wimberley called a second timeout, which was sandwiched between two Lamirand points, a block and kill that made it 22-11. Kaylee Peterson sent down a Bayli Miller assist for the 1-0 lead.

Miller finished with 35 assists. Vinzant had 10 kills and 11 digs.

Wimberley led 5-3 in the second, but a 9-1 Decatur run gave the Eagles a 12-6 advantage. A block and ace from Miller pushed the lead to 17-9. Lamirand stopped a short Wimberley run and Vinzant’s kill gave the Eagles a 2-0 edge.

Wimberley was forced to call a timeout, trailing 12-6 in the third and Decatur won a long rally when libero Tayte Helton chased down a ball well off the court. She added a one-handed dig before Lamirand blocked an attempt.

Helton had a game-high 23 digs.

Lamirand, Vinzant, Helton, Miller and Peterson were named to the 4A state tournament team.

