Eaton, Byron open playoffs with sweeps; Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine, Arlington Heights win 5-setters

Eaton 3, LD Bell 0

The Eagles, who finished No. 1 in the final Fort Worth area rankings, picked up their first bi-district championship since 2017 after beating the Raiders in a 6A game on Thursday, 25-9, 25-9, 25-12.

Eaton (15-2) will play the winner of Friday’s game between El Paso Franklin and Midland Lee in the area round.

Kyndal Payne (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee) had a game-high 15 kills and Lily Bickley added 10. Bickley hit 0.769 while Payne hit 0.591. Eaton served up 13 aces led by four apiece from Caleigh Enax (Angelo State) and Paige Mooney (Texas Tech). Enax had a team-high 15 digs while Payne and Mooney chipped 10 each.

UT-Tyler commit Addie Ortman finished with 31 assists.

Byron Nelson 3, Euless Trinity 0

Presley Vaitai had a career-high 14 kills and the Bobcats opened up their Class 6A title defense with a bi-district win over Trinity, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 at Richland on Thursday.

Byron (14-3) will play the winner of Friday’s game between EP Coronado and San Angelo Central in the area round.

Samantha Hoppes and Addy Miller had eight kills apiece for Byron. Miller and Eden Fusselman finished with 13 digs each and Brynn Bates added 12. Wyoming signee Payton Chamberlain had a game-high 38 assists.

Bi-District Champs! Great job ladies! Shout out to @okay_presley for a career high 14 kills, 0 errors, and a .636% hitting percentage! Way to go girl! #bvnb #S4G pic.twitter.com/5rUfVaJ0EK — Byron Nelson HS VBall (@BNHSVBall) November 20, 2020

Colleyville Heritage 3, Aledo 2

The Panthers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Ladycats in a 5A bi-district game at Brewer, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11.

Heritage will play Burleson in the area round. Burleson swept FW North Side.

Morgan Howard had 49 assists for Heritage. Ella Busey recorded 27 kills and Madelyn Hanlon added 14 and eight digs. Parker Adkins chipped in nine kills and Lindsey Houran contributed 18 digs and four aces.

Grapevine 3, Granbury 2

The Mustangs, fresh off a win over district champ Denton less than 24 hours prior, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to eliminate the Pirates in a 5A bi-district game at Arlington Martin, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8.

Grapevine wins a bi-district championship for the seventh straight season and awaits Friday’s winner between Saginaw and Mansfield Timberview in the area round.

FW Arlington Heights 3, Burleson Centennial 2

For just the second time in the past dozen years, the Yellowjackets are headed to the second round of the volleyball playoffs. Heights traveled to Centennial High School and beat the Spartans in a 5A bi-district game, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-5. Heights will play Friday’s winner between Denton and Azle in the area round.

The Yellowjackets also won a bi-district title in 2018, which had snapped a 10-year drought.