High School Volleyball Final rally sends Fort Worth Lake Country to TAPPS 4A state title game November 18, 2020 05:30 AM

Lake Country heads into the TAPPS Class 4A state title match after Olivia Elofsson sends a shot that Pantego Christian couldn't return on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Grapevine Faith High School. Lake Country won 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14.