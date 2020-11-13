High School Volleyball
Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings through November 12
Records as of November 12, 2020.
*Clinched playoff berth
|District 3-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Weatherford*
|13
|0
|19
|2
|Boswell*
|12
|1
|17
|1
|Trinity*
|8
|5
|11
|8
|LD Bell*
|7
|6
|8
|12
|Chisholm Trail
|4
|6
|7
|10
|Paschal
|2
|9
|7
|13
Haltom
|2
|10
|6
|11
|North Crowley
|2
|12
|2
|15
|District 4-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Nelson*
|10
|1
|13
|2
|Eaton*
|9
|2
|13
|2
|Carroll*
|8
|3
|11
|4
|Keller*
|7
|4
|10
|5
|Fossil Ridge
|3
|7
|3
|10
|Timber Creek
|1
|9
|2
|14
|Central
|1
|10
|4
|14
|District 8-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Martin*
|12
|0
|18
|5
|Arlington*
|10
|2
|16
|5
|Lamar*
|7
|4
|8
|10
|SGP*
|6
|6
|8
|10
|Bowie
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Grand Prairie
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Sam Houston
|0
|9
|0
|0
|District 11-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Mansfield*
|13
|0
|17
|1
Lake Ridge*
|9
|3
|12
|5
|Waxahachie*
|9
|4
|15
|5
|Duncanville
|6
|6
|14
|8
|Midway
|5
|6
|8
|9
|DeSoto
|3
|7
|7
|7
|Waco
|0
|8
|0
|14
|Cedar Hill
|0
|11
|2
|14
|District 5-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Aledo*
|9
|1
|18
|4
|Rider*
|8
|1
|18
|4
|Azle*
|5
|4
|10
|10
|Granbury*
|4
|5
|14
|9
|Brewer
|2
|7
|4
|15
|Wichita Falls
|0
|9
|2
|14
|District 6-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Denton*
|10
|0
|14
|1
|Grapevine
|9
|3
|11
|4
|Coll. Heritage
|8
|3
|12
|6
|Birdville
|8
|3
|11
|5
|Northwest
|6
|6
|11
|7
|Lake Dallas
|2
|7
|5
|9
|Richland
|2
|11
|7
|14
|Ryan
|0
|12
|4
|14
|District 7-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Saginaw*
|10
|0
|13
|4
|Heights*
|11
|2
|12
|5
|Trimble Tech*
|10
|2
|12
|4
|North Side*
|7
|6
|7
|11
|South Hills
|5
|7
|8
|12
|Southwest
|2
|10
|3
|14
|Wyatt
|1
|12
|1
|12
|Polytechnic
|0
|13
|0
|13
|District 8-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Burleson*
|12
|1
|14
|3
Centennial*
|10
|3
|12
|7
|Legacy*
|9
|2
|12
|3
|Everman
|7
|6
|10
|8
|Timberview
|4
|6
|7
|7
|Crowley
|3
|7
|6
|8
|Summit
|2
|11
|2
|14
|Seguin
|0
|13
|2
|17
|District 14-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Midlothian*
|10
|0
|18
|2
|Joshua*
|7
|2
|12
|6
|Red Oak*
|7
|3
|11
|11
|Cleburne*
|5
|6
|7
|14
|Corsicana
|4
|7
|7
|10
|University
|0
|6
|4
|11
|Ennis
|0
|9
|1
|13
