High School Volleyball

Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings through November 12

Records as of November 12, 2020.

*Clinched playoff berth

Send updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com

















District 3-6A

WL

WL

Weatherford*

130

192

Boswell*

121

171

Trinity*

85

118

LD Bell*

76

812

Chisholm Trail

46

710

Paschal

29

713

Haltom



210

611

North Crowley

212

215

















District 4-6A

WL

WL

Nelson*

101

132

Eaton*

92

132

Carroll*

83

114

Keller*

74

105

Fossil Ridge

37

310

Timber Creek

19

214

Central

110

414

















District 8-6A

WL

WL

Martin*

120

185

Arlington*

102

165

Lamar*

74

810

SGP*

66

810

Bowie

27

00

Grand Prairie

19

00

Sam Houston

09

00

















District 11-6A

WL

WL

Mansfield*

130

171

Lake Ridge*



93

125

Waxahachie*

94

155

Duncanville

66

148

Midway

56

89

DeSoto

37

77

Waco

08

014

Cedar Hill

011

214

















District 5-5A

WL

WL

Aledo*

91

184

Rider*

81

184

Azle*

54

1010

Granbury*

45

149

Brewer

27

415

Wichita Falls

09

214

















District 6-5A

WL

WL

Denton*

100

141

Grapevine

93

114

Coll. Heritage

83

126

Birdville

83

115

Northwest

66

117

Lake Dallas

27

59

Richland

211

714

Ryan

012

414

















District 7-5A

WL

WL

Saginaw*

100

134

Heights*

112

125

Trimble Tech*

102

124

North Side*

76

711

South Hills

57

812

Southwest

210

314

Wyatt

112

112

Polytechnic

013

013

















District 8-5A

WL

WL

Burleson*

121

143

Centennial*



103

127

Legacy*

92

123

Everman

76

108

Timberview

46

77

Crowley

37

68

Summit

211

214

Seguin

013

217

















District 14-5A

WL

WL

Midlothian*

100

182

Joshua*

72

126

Red Oak*

73

1111

Cleburne*

56

714

Corsicana

47

710

University

06

411

Ennis

09

113









----





Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
