Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Volleyball

Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week

Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week
Regan Willms, Richardson: Set the program record in career assists
Natalie Glenn, Carroll: 34 kills, 30 digs vs Byron Nelson
Gracyn Reed, Kennedale: 42 assists in 2 playoff wins
Mia Smalls, Burleson: Set a program record with 10 aces vs Seguin
Caleigh Enax, Eaton: Surpassed 2,000 career digs
Abbie Lane, Weatherford: 32 kills in 2 wins
Abby Godwin, Saginaw: 21 kills, 9 digs vs Arlington Heights
Created with QuizMaker

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week
Southlake Carroll: Upset Byron Nelson in five sets
Aubrey: Clinched regional semifinal berth for 1st time since 2009
Tom Bean: Clinched regional semifinal berth for 1st time in program history
Make quizzes with QuizMaker
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service