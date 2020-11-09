Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week Regan Willms, Richardson: Set the program record in career assists Natalie Glenn, Carroll: 34 kills, 30 digs vs Byron Nelson Gracyn Reed, Kennedale: 42 assists in 2 playoff wins Mia Smalls, Burleson: Set a program record with 10 aces vs Seguin Caleigh Enax, Eaton: Surpassed 2,000 career digs Abbie Lane, Weatherford: 32 kills in 2 wins Abby Godwin, Saginaw: 21 kills, 9 digs vs Arlington Heights

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week Southlake Carroll: Upset Byron Nelson in five sets Aubrey: Clinched regional semifinal berth for 1st time since 2009 Tom Bean: Clinched regional semifinal berth for 1st time in program history