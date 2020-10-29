Benbrook, Carter-Riverside overcome COVID-19 obstacles during volleyball season

It wasn’t an easy start for volleyball teams in the Fort Worth school district.

No tournaments, face coverings at all times and no fans.

The whole year has been plagued by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced schools to close down, cancel sports and alter off-season programs in March.

However, Benbrook and Fort Worth Carter-Riverside overcame every challenge COVID-19 threw. Benbrook finished the regular season 19-4 overall and 12-0 in District 8-4A, the program’s first district championship.

It’s something coach Frances Davies wanted since starting the program in 2016. After going 7-23 and 3-9 in district during their first year, the Bobcats won 23, 25 and 26 games the next three seasons with playoff trips every year.

“That was always the plan, to win district and this group of girls have been pretty great,” Davies said. “We’ve had most of them since the sixth and seventh grade.”

Checking out Benbrook volleyball Bobcats begin playoffs Thursday vs Argyle. Bobcats went 12-0 and won the first district title in program history. #TXHSVB @FWISDAthletics @BenbrookBobcats @TheMaddieG45 pic.twitter.com/yA3uG7ygtb — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 26, 2020

Senior Kayla Jennings, who leads the team with 79 aces, has been on varsity all four years. Senior Kayla Gerik has a team-high 240 assists while Jennings has 197.

Benbrook didn’t drop a single set in district, going 36-0.

“Making history with the first district title is very rewarding,” Jennings said. “I’m very impressed with our team and excited to see where we go in the playoffs.”

The playoffs start on Thursday in UIL Class 4A and below. The Bobcats start with a Region 1 bi-district contest against Argyle (20-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Castleberry High School.

“What makes us unique is that we learned to become a team. We learned to communicate and cheer for our teammates. We’re always happy and never give up,” Jennings said. “I’m hoping we can beat Argyle. They’re going to be a good challenge for us and I think we can take it on.”

The district set rules that every person in a FWISD gym had to wear a mask at all times, even while playing. The season started with no fans, then went to two people per player.

However, Castleberry will allow 50% capacity.

District Champions!

Benbrook Lady Cats Go undefeated in district play 12-0!

Let’s go Cats! #FAMILYALLIN pic.twitter.com/GE2XFgJDog — Maddie G (@TheMaddieG45) October 24, 2020

“It’s been very challenging playing with the masks on, but I’m really proud of us and all the obstacles we’ve faced,” said senior Danika Washington, who leads the team with 175 kills and 75 blocks. “We have a lot of potential. We’ve come so far.”

Added Davies, “They’ve had to learn a whole new way to play volleyball. They’ve stepped up and committed to it, and it’s a beautiful thing. We kind of knew it was possible the week before district and we started to see the girls blossoming.”

Carter-Riverside finished second in the same district with its two losses against Benbrook. The Eagles finished 13-6 and 10-2 to clinch a playoff berth for the third straight season.

It’s the first time the program has gone to the playoffs three years in a row.

“It’s been a very difficult transition,” coach Mario Carmona said. “We’ve had a lot of guidelines and hoops to go through and the girls stepped up. When we first started the season, we asked them what they wanted. They replied that they want to get a season in so we’ll continue to wear the mask on and off the court.”

A big congrats to the Varsity Lady Eagles Volleyball team. With the win last night against Western Hills, they secured 2nd place in district. I’m extremely proud of them. Love coaching this group of young ladies who are strong willed, tough minded and feisty.@FWISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/gncchY4iHY — Mario Carmona (@CoachCar09) October 17, 2020

The Eagles finished in third place last season. They were second in 2018, their highest in district in 21 years.

They will begin the playoffs with a matchup against Krum (21-6) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

“It’s the culture we’ve installed and mindset we’ve had these last few years,” Carmona said. “They’re a feisty group. The credit goes to the girls, they’ve bought into our standards. I’m very happy for them. They deserve the recognition for coming in second. They have a lot of heart and put all they got into playing volleyball here at Carter-Riverside.”

Others in Fort Worth area

Kennedale (19-3), which made the 4A state tournament last season, will play at Van Alstyne, last year’s 3A state finalist. The Wildcats return all but one player including senior Bryley Steinhilber (289 kills) and junior Maddie Pyles (254 kills).

Decatur finished with a 25-1 record. The Eagles are the highest ranked 4A team from DFW at No. 5.

FW Western Hills came in third place in 8-4A. The Cougars make the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years.

FW Eastern Hills is playoff bound for the third straight year. The Highlanders haven’t made the postseason three years in a row at any time in the past 25 years.

Glen Rose clinched a playoff spot for the 11th consecutive season.