High School Volleyball

Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week

Natalie Glenn (83) had 22 kills and 20 digs vs. Keller (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).
Voting ends on Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week
Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage: 66 kills in 3 games including 25 vs Grapevine and 22 vs Birdville
Bailey Lasater, Burleson Centennial: 31 assists, 7 digs vs Burleson
Miller McDonald, Lake Highlands: 21 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces vs Pearce
Abbie McDonald, Pantego: 27 assists, 13 digs, 7 aces vs Grace Prep
Jada Hudson, Grandview: 23 kills, 23 digs vs Maypearl
Keegan O'Connor, Weatherford: 19 digs vs Boswell
Natalie Glenn, Carroll: 22 kills, 20 digs vs Keller
Samantha Hoppes, Byron Nelson: 11 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces vs Eaton
Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week
Benbrook: 12-0 in district, first district title in program history
FW Carter-Riverside: Playoff bound 3 years in a row for 1st time in program history
Birdville: Hawks picked up district wins over Northwest in back-to-back days
Pantego Christian: Defeated first place Grace Prep 3-1 in district
Grandview: Rallied for 0-2 deficit to beat Maypearl in 5
Burleson Centennial: Swept first place Burleson in district
