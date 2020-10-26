Natalie Glenn (83) had 22 kills and 20 digs vs. Keller (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends on Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage: 66 kills in 3 games including 25 vs Grapevine and 22 vs Birdville Bailey Lasater, Burleson Centennial: 31 assists, 7 digs vs Burleson Miller McDonald, Lake Highlands: 21 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces vs Pearce Abbie McDonald, Pantego: 27 assists, 13 digs, 7 aces vs Grace Prep Jada Hudson, Grandview: 23 kills, 23 digs vs Maypearl Keegan O'Connor, Weatherford: 19 digs vs Boswell Natalie Glenn, Carroll: 22 kills, 20 digs vs Keller Samantha Hoppes, Byron Nelson: 11 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces vs Eaton Created with

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week Benbrook: 12-0 in district, first district title in program history FW Carter-Riverside: Playoff bound 3 years in a row for 1st time in program history Birdville: Hawks picked up district wins over Northwest in back-to-back days Pantego Christian: Defeated first place Grace Prep 3-1 in district Grandview: Rallied for 0-2 deficit to beat Maypearl in 5 Burleson Centennial: Swept first place Burleson in district Created with