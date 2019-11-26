PHOTOS: Lovejoy celebrates 5A state title over Randall

Lovejoy takes a celebratory group selfie after sweeping Canyon Randall during 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
5A State Champs: the Lovejoy Leopards. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
Lovejoy rushes to recive their championship tropy after sweeping Randall during 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
Ellie Jonke (7) attempts a kill during the 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
Callie Kemohah clebrates after Lovejoy won the 1st set agaisnt Canyon Randall during the 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
5A Championship MVP: Center Cecily Bramschreiber with UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elsa (right) and Tournament Director Brandy Polk (left).
Lovejoy libero Callie Kemohah (3) serving during 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
Cecily Bramschreiber (5) tips the ball during the 5A State Semifinal game against Friendswood on Novemebr 22, 2019.