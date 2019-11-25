Fort Worth Trinity Valley boys volleyball team helps biggest rival after tornado

The tornado that ripped through part of Dallas in late October destroyed the St. Mark’s gym, leaving the Lions boys volleyball team without a home.

The only thing left standing inside was a volleyball net and the poles holding it up.

Perhaps it was a sign.

St. Mark’s got some help from their biggest rivals, the Fort Worth Trinity Valley School Trojans. Upon hearing the news, members of the Trojans team, coaches and their faithful rallied together for a show of solidarity that demonstrated what happens in the arena of competition doesn’t override being good neighbors elsewhere.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

TVS team mom Brea Hudgins reached out to Molten USA volleyball manufacturer.

The result was the donation of a dozen elite volleyballs and a cart to hold them, which the Trojans presented to the Lions following their final regular-season match..

“Many of our players also play club volleyball with each other, so many of them have formed friendships over the years. In the wake of the tornado, the Lions lost not just our gym, but some volleyball equipment too,” St. Mark’s Athletic Director Josh Friesen said. “I have always been impressed with the sportsmanship that the various Trinity Valley teams have displayed over the years and this act of kindness when we were in a tough spot just made my respect for their program grow even stronger.”

The Fort Worth Trinity Valley and Dallas St. Mark’s boys volleyball team stand in unity. The TVS team gave a dozen elite volleyballs to the St. Mark’s squad following the devastating tornado that destroyed the St. Mark’s gym in late October. Trinity Valley School Courtesy

The gesture of good will was solidified even more as TVS ordered pizza and both teams shared a meal following the match — a match that determined the No. 1 seed heading into the Southwest Preparatory Conference Tournament.

On the court, the Trojans and Lions have combined for 15 SPC championships and are perennially the teams to beat in the conference. This season was no different as they met in the championship match with the Trojans taking the title in five games, avenging an upset loss to the Lions in the 2018 championship.

The Lions (28-4) had won seven of the past nine meetings between the two over the past two seasons with the two losses being the aforementioned 2018 championship and this season’s homecoming for TVS.

“It was an anomaly. If either team got ahead by four or five points, it was rare,” team mom Susanna Maples said of the intense matches. “It was one of the most amazing series of matches you can imagine. Every single point was so hard-fought.

“And not only do we have the two best teams here in DFW, we have the best humans. The relationship between Trinity Valley and St. Mark’s is not normal, but it should be. We’ll compete with you on the court, but we’re behind you off the court.”

Trinity Valley School Courtesy

As for defending their title next season, the Trojans graduate four seniors, including captains middle blocker Jeffrey Sterling and outside hitter Hayden Ullmann. Sterling was named All-SPC as were returning underclassmen sophomore setter Eli Johnson and junior outside hitter Jackson Maples.

The Trojans return nine players from this season’s roster, including seven juniors and two sophomores.

“I was extremely impressed by how mentally strong this team became throughout the course of the season,” Kennedy said. “That strength became a big factor in their success.”

The Trojans were 4-1 in five-set matches, including the ultimate victory against St. Mark’s in the SPC final.

But this season will best be remembered by the Trojans’ show of sportsmanship.

Hudgins said the gesture just seemed like the right thing to do.

“All of the boys are good friends, it was heartbreaking to think of them being without their gym,” Hudgins said. “We just wanted to let them know that we care and that we are there for them.”

TVS coach Kyle Kennedy said the donation exemplifies what true sportsmanship is.

“I thought the gesture by Brea and the parents was very kind and I really appreciated it as a TVS coach. I was very proud of our parents,” Kennedy said. “St. Mark’s may be our competitors, but we care about them and feel badly for what they are going through.”

TVS Athletic Director Shon Hardy said at the end of the day, humanity rose to the surface.

“You can have friendly rivalries and you can have contentious ones, but where does it get you if you are contentious? They’ve been nothing but great comrades in our conference,” Hardy said. “This is a sign of spiritual and moral development, lasting values. Your display of good will and sportsmanship toward others will go a lot farther.”