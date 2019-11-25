High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week

Charitie Luper (10) serves during the 6A State Championship game against Plano West at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)
The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week
Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson: 6A state title game MVP
Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy: 5A state title game MVP
Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week
Byron Nelson: Bobcats beat Plano West 3-2 in 6A final for 1st state title
Lovejoy: Leopards swept Randall for 7th state title since 2007
