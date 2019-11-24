High School Volleyball

State champs Byron Nelson, Lovejoy highlight 2019 UIL state all-tournament teams

UIL STATE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS

CLASS 6A

MVP: Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson

Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson

Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson

Iman Ndiaye, Plano West

Jill Pressly, Plano West

Reagan Rutherford, Ridge Point

CLASS 5A

MVP: Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy

Averi Carlson, Lovejoy

Lexie Collins, Lovejoy

Brianna Ford, Randall

Kylie Wickley, Alamo Heights

Ashlyn Svoboda, Friendswood

CLASS 4A

MVP: Alexis Dacosta, Fulshear

Brooklyn Dacosta, Fulshear

Ellie Echter, Fulshear

Darcy Dodd, Hereford

Maddie Pyles, Kennedale

Cami Hicks, Carthage

CLASS 3A

MVP: Kylann Griffith, Industrial

Allie Eschenburg, Industrial

Lindi Boling, Van Alstyne

Micah Welch, Van Alstyne

Kinley Rudder, Bushland

Shelby Ray, Lexington

CLASS 2A

MVP: Anne Williams, Crawford

Ana Maddox, Crawford

Lexi Moody, Crawford

Sarah Grace Merry, Leon

Jordan Dewberry, Wink

Kyndal Coufal, Burton

CLASS 1A

MVP: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches

Emily Hill, Neches

Lexi Rogers, Neches

Kylie Sanders, Blum

Bailey Dawson, Water Valley

Brooke Schobel, Round Top-Carmine

