State champs Byron Nelson, Lovejoy highlight 2019 UIL state all-tournament teams
UIL STATE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS
CLASS 6A
MVP: Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson
Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson
Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson
Iman Ndiaye, Plano West
Jill Pressly, Plano West
Reagan Rutherford, Ridge Point
CLASS 5A
MVP: Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy
Averi Carlson, Lovejoy
Lexie Collins, Lovejoy
Brianna Ford, Randall
Kylie Wickley, Alamo Heights
Ashlyn Svoboda, Friendswood
CLASS 4A
MVP: Alexis Dacosta, Fulshear
Brooklyn Dacosta, Fulshear
Ellie Echter, Fulshear
Darcy Dodd, Hereford
Maddie Pyles, Kennedale
Cami Hicks, Carthage
CLASS 3A
MVP: Kylann Griffith, Industrial
Allie Eschenburg, Industrial
Lindi Boling, Van Alstyne
Micah Welch, Van Alstyne
Kinley Rudder, Bushland
Shelby Ray, Lexington
CLASS 2A
MVP: Anne Williams, Crawford
Ana Maddox, Crawford
Lexi Moody, Crawford
Sarah Grace Merry, Leon
Jordan Dewberry, Wink
Kyndal Coufal, Burton
CLASS 1A
MVP: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches
Emily Hill, Neches
Lexi Rogers, Neches
Kylie Sanders, Blum
Bailey Dawson, Water Valley
Brooke Schobel, Round Top-Carmine
