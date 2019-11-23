Homecoming for Ryan Mitchell as Lovejoy sweeps Randall, wins 7th title in 14 years

Lovejoy rushes to recive their championship tropy after sweeping Randall during 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)

When Lovejoy opened in 2006, there were no varsity sports.

But volleyball was something the community got behind, which led it to be the first varsity sport for the school in 2007.

Nearly 15 years later and it’s become not only the best sport at the school, but one of the most dominating programs in the state.

Lovejoy, the No. 1 ranked team in 5A, swept No. 2 Randall 27-25, 25-17, 25-15 in the Class 5A state championship on Saturday at Curtis Culwell Center.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It was the program’s ninth tournament appearance and seventh title, tied for ninth all-time in UIL history. It was the first state title since 2014.

“It gets lost in the tradition, we’ve been here quite a few times, but it’s been five years since we last won so it feels like a monkey on our back just trying to fight to keep that tradition,” head coach Ryan Mitchell said.

Mitchell guided the Leopards to five straight titles from 2008-12 before spending time with Southlake Carroll. This season’s trophy marks a sixth in his coaching career.

Lovejoy takes a celebratory group selfie after sweeping Canyon Randall during 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)

“This was one of the most enjoyable years for me as a coach,” he said. “I love Lovejoy so much, it feels like a slice of heaven. The community really got behind volleyball and the fans, kids, community has been a big part since the beginning.”

Randall (43-4), in its sixth trip to state, controlled the early part of the opening game with leads of 4-1 and 11-7, which led to a timeout from Mitchell.

The Leopards (48-5) scored five of the next six points to tie the game at 12. The teams were tied nine more times until Lovejoy took a 1-0 lead on two Randall errors.

Lovejoy pulled away in the second set after the teams were tied at 14. The Leopards finished the game on an 11-3 run.

Cecily Bramschreiber had five kills during that stretch. She was voted title game MVP after registering a game-high 20 kills.

Callie Kemohah clebrates after Lovejoy won the 1st set agaisnt Canyon Randall during the 5A State Championship game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)

“Honestly it caught me a bit off guard. It was unreal,” she said. “I heard my name and thought oh, that’s me, we all won this. I was just really proud.”

Lovejoy scored the first four points of the third game with a kill from Bramschreiber and Lexie Collins and two from Ellie Jonke.

“We worked so hard this season and we made sure to put the team first,” said Jonke, who had 11 kills. “They weren’t going to give the game to us. They’re really good. We just had to be the best versions of ourselves.”

“We got a lot of energy from our defensive play,” Mitchell added. “We started extending rallies and I think we wore them out a bit. As the match progressed, we started to execute the game plan more and when you see that, it builds confidence and you start to believe what you’re doing.”

Lovejoy setter Averi Carlson posted a game-high 44 assists along with nine digs. Collins added eight kills and Brynn Eggar had six. Emma Johnson also had nine digs for the Leopards.

“Lovejoy is home to me,” Mitchell said. “We started off as a little 3A school with only ninth graders. They saw the passion and believed in me. I got to come back and it’s been like a homecoming for me. It’s been six years since I won a state title and once you’re here, there’s no other place you’d rather. This was a very special group.”