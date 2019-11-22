Byron Nelson surges past Clemens in 6A state semis; will play for first ever state title

Charitie Luper (10) spikes the ball during set 3 of the 6A State Semifinal game between Byron Nelson and Schertz Clemens at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 22,2019

Byron Nelson wasn’t playing its best volleyball in the first set on Friday night, but despite dropping six set points in the opener against Schertz Clemens, the Bobcats found a way to win a high-scoring game.

That’s when head coach Brianne Barker-Groth took star outside hitters Paige Flickinger and Charitie Luper aside.

“I said look, we’re struggling and not playing well, but it is what it is,” Barker-Groth said. “You need to put the team on your back and go with it.”

Flickinger, a senior LSU signee, and Luper, a junior UCLA commit, combined for 48 kills as Nelson, the No. 1 ranked team in the nation by USA today, swept Clemens 32-30, 25-22, 25-14 in a Class 6A state semifinal game at Curtis Culwell Center.

The Bobcats (49-2), in their first state tournament, will play for the title at 5 p.m. Saturday

“That first game was a battle and I think we had some jitters to start. We were making a lot of errors, but it was a bit of an adjustment. It’s a different place to play so it took us awhile,” Barker-Groth said. “Clemens is a great team and we had to battle and fight to not drop that first set and the girls found a way.”

Clemens (44-5), also making its first state appearance, started strong with a lead as big as four (12-8).

The Buffaloes led 15-12, but a pair of kills from Luper and a point by Nina Petersen tied the game at 16, one of 10 ties in the first set. Clemens called a timeout when Byron Nelson took a 20-19 lead and Flickinger, who had a game-high 29 kills, extended it to two. Clemens had set point at 24-23, but an error and Luper kill gave Nelson a 25-24 lead, the first of six set points that the Buffs would break.

Luper’s kill made it 31-30 and a Clemens’ error gave the Bobcats a 1-0 edge.

“Six is a lot and usually after the second or third, the other team wins because of momentum,” Barker-Groth said. “We really pushed hard and I’m proud of the fight.”

The second set saw eight more ties, the last coming at 21-21 on a kill from Nelson junior Grace Ver Meer. Two Clemens errors and two kills from Flickinger gave Nelson a 2-0 lead.

“We just had to limit our errors,” said Flickinger, who added 13 digs. “We were serving too many balls out and giving them a lot of points. Putting the ball in play and actually making them score on us really helped.”

Nelson opened the third with a 6-0 run and added six straight to go from 12-6 to 18-6 following a Luper kill. Clemens never got back within single digits.

Luper finished Clemens off with her 19th kill of the night.

“There was a little bit of anger in that one,” said Luper, who also had 10 digs and a .548 hitting percentage. “We switched some shots up and Payton (Chamberlain) did a really good job setting the ball in the second and third sets.”

Chamberlain recorded a game-high 50 assists, her eighth such game of the season.

Gia Santini led Nelson with 17 digs and Eden Fusselman added 15.

“What won us the game? These three right here,” Barker-Groth said as she pointed to Flickinger, Luper and Chamberlain post-game. “They had great leadership tonight.”