Kennedale reaches first state tournament; Wildcats’ magic ends at the hands of Fulshear

Kelly Carl said it Thursday night that Kennedale’s volleyball season may have been ground-breaking to the town, but it wasn’t a shock to her kids.

The state tournament was something they’ve been thinking and dreaming about since the seventh and eighth grade.

The Wildcats made history with their first trip to state, but the season was cut short in the Class 4A state semifinals against Fulshear 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 at Curtis Culwell Center.

“They felt it in their hearts since the seventh and eighth grade,” said Carl, Kennedale’s head coach.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kennedale finishes the year 37-8 while Fulshear will play for its first state title against Hereford, 1 p.m. Saturday.

“They’re a good team. We couldn’t get back on serve receive and if we do that and get our passing game down, it’s a different game,” Carl said.

Fulshear (44-4), also at state for the first time, exploded out the gates with the first three points with a service ace and a pair of kills from Alexis Dacosta and Ellie Echter.

Kennedale’s first two points came on Fulshear errors, but the offense recorded its first kill with a point from sophomore outside hitter Maddie Pyles, who leads the team.

But the Wildcats were forced to call both timeouts early in the opening game, the second coming with Fulshear leading 12-6.

Pyles made it 12-7 out of the break, but that was the closest Kennedale would be vs. the Chargers, who got a kill from Echter on set point.

Kennedale junior hitter and ACU commit Bryley Steinhilber opened the second set with one of her five kills, but Fulshear went on a 16-3 run.

The Wildcats pulled within 10 five times before Dacosta sent down one of her game-high 20 kills to give the Chargers a 2-0 edge.

Kennedale’s latest lead of the night came at 2-1 in the third set on a kill from Casey Guerry.

The Wildcats called time when they trailed 5-2 and 14-9. Dacosta got two straight kills to give Fulshear a 16-9 lead, but Kennedale got an ace from junior libero Tatum Pavey and kill from Steinhilber.

A kill from Pyles and ace from Lilly Rychlik got Kennedale within 22-19, but Dacosta ended the match with back-to-back kills.

“So many games we’d be down seven, eight points and come back to win,” Carl said. “That’s where our heart is every single game.

“They’re a well-coached team. They’re great servers. I’ll give them that seven days a week.”

Kennedale won the Class 4A Region 2 tournament over No. 1 Farmersville and Celina.

The Wildcats will graduate two seniors and return six juniors, six sophomores and one freshman.

“I’ll remember how much the girls love each other. If you don’t have that chemistry at first, it’s really hard to get anywhere close to this court,” Carl said. “They cared so much about one another and they respected each other, which is hard to find in a team.

“It’s only the start. Now people know who we are. We’ll have a target on our back and they’ll know who Kennedale is.”

Rychlik registered 12 assists and eight digs in her final high school game. Pyles had a team-high 12 kills and junior libero Tatum Pavey led the team with nine digs.