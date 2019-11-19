High School Volleyball

Here’s what you need to know about the DFW volleyball teams at the state tournament

The UIL high school volleyball state tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Class 6A

Byron Nelson vs. Clemens, 5 p.m. Friday

Bobcats

Region 1 champ

City: Trophy Club

Enrollment: 2,579

Record: 48-2

District: 13-1, 1st in 5-6A

Winning streak: 13 games

Head coach: Brianne Barker-Groth

Last trip to state: 1st time

2019 playoffs: Coppell, Waxahachie, Flower Mound, Montwood, Guyer

Buffaloes

Region 4 champ

City: Schertz

Enrollment: 2,708

Record: 44-4

District: 14-0, 1st in 26-6A

Winning streak: 36 games

Head coach: Robyn Wunderlich-Ellis

Last trip to state: 1st time

2019 playoffs: Hays, Reagan, Lake Travis, McAllen, Clark

Plano West vs. Ridge Point, 7 p.m. Friday

Wildcats

Region 2 champ

City: Plano

Enrollment: 5,654

Record: 39-5

District: 11-1, 2nd in 9-6A

Winning streak: 13 games

Head coach: Justin Waters

Last trip to state: 2018 (semifinal)

2019 playoffs: Rowlett, Midway, Rockwall, The Woodlands, Klein

Panthers

Region 3 champ

City: Missouri City

Enrollment: 2,720

Record: 46-4

District: 14-0, 1st in 20-6A

Winning streak: 20 games

Head coach: Lauryn Bailey

Last trip to state: 2018 (final)

2019 playoffs: Tompkins, Houston Memorial, Cinco Ranch, Dawson, Cy Fair

Class 5A

Lovejoy vs. Friendswood, 1 p.m. Friday

Leopards

Region 2 champ

City: Lucas

Enrollment: 1,485

Record: 46-5

District: 10-0, 1st in 10-5A

Winning streak: 18 games

Head coach: Ryan Mitchell

Last trip to state: 2018 (final)

2019 playoffs: Frisco Centennial, Creekview, Frisco Liberty, Red Oak, Highland Park

Mustangs

Region 3 champ

City: Friendswood

Enrollment: 2,111

Record: 34-17

District: 14-0, 1st in 22-5A

Winning streak: 5 games

Head coach: Sarah Paulk

Last trip to state: 2013 (semifinal)

2019 playoffs: Dayton, Foster, Shadow Creek, Rouse, Manvel

Class 4A

Kennedale vs. Fulshear, 7 p.m. Thursday

Wildcats

Region 2 champ

City: Kennedale

Enrollment: 1,022

Record: 36-7

District: 12-0, 1st in 9-4A

Winning streak: 19 games

Head coach: Kelly Carl

Last trip to state: 1st time

2019 playoffs: Faith Family, Melissa, Ranchview, Farmersville, Celina

Chargers

Region 4 champ

City: Fulshear

Enrollment: 1,027

Record: 43-4

District: 12-0, 1st in 25-4A

Winning streak: 5 games

Head coach: Sydney Gotcher

Last trip to state: 1st time

2019 playoffs: Giddings, Boerne, Bellville, La Vernia, Caldwell

Class 3A

Van Alstyne vs. Lexington, 1 p.m. Thursday

Panthers

Region 2 champ

City: Van Alstyne

Enrollment: 469

Record: 36-4

District: 12-0, 1st in 10-3A

Winning streak: 18 games

Head coach: Veronica Mendez

Last trip to state: 1997 (semifinal)

2019 playoffs: Callisburg, Quitman, Ponder, Prairiland, Gunter

Eagles

Region 3 champ

City: Lexington

Enrollment: 288

Record: 34-13

District: 13-1, 1st in 19-3A

Winning streak: 7 games

Head coach:Kevin Patschke

Last trip to state: 1990 (semifinal)

2019 playoffs: Westwood, Whitney, Rogers, East Bernard, West

