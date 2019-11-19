High School Volleyball
Here’s what you need to know about the DFW volleyball teams at the state tournament
The UIL high school volleyball state tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Class 6A
Byron Nelson vs. Clemens, 5 p.m. Friday
Bobcats
Region 1 champ
City: Trophy Club
Enrollment: 2,579
Record: 48-2
District: 13-1, 1st in 5-6A
Winning streak: 13 games
Head coach: Brianne Barker-Groth
Last trip to state: 1st time
2019 playoffs: Coppell, Waxahachie, Flower Mound, Montwood, Guyer
Buffaloes
Region 4 champ
City: Schertz
Enrollment: 2,708
Record: 44-4
District: 14-0, 1st in 26-6A
Winning streak: 36 games
Head coach: Robyn Wunderlich-Ellis
Last trip to state: 1st time
2019 playoffs: Hays, Reagan, Lake Travis, McAllen, Clark
Plano West vs. Ridge Point, 7 p.m. Friday
Wildcats
Region 2 champ
City: Plano
Enrollment: 5,654
Record: 39-5
District: 11-1, 2nd in 9-6A
Winning streak: 13 games
Head coach: Justin Waters
Last trip to state: 2018 (semifinal)
2019 playoffs: Rowlett, Midway, Rockwall, The Woodlands, Klein
Panthers
Region 3 champ
City: Missouri City
Enrollment: 2,720
Record: 46-4
District: 14-0, 1st in 20-6A
Winning streak: 20 games
Head coach: Lauryn Bailey
Last trip to state: 2018 (final)
2019 playoffs: Tompkins, Houston Memorial, Cinco Ranch, Dawson, Cy Fair
Class 5A
Lovejoy vs. Friendswood, 1 p.m. Friday
Leopards
Region 2 champ
City: Lucas
Enrollment: 1,485
Record: 46-5
District: 10-0, 1st in 10-5A
Winning streak: 18 games
Head coach: Ryan Mitchell
Last trip to state: 2018 (final)
2019 playoffs: Frisco Centennial, Creekview, Frisco Liberty, Red Oak, Highland Park
Mustangs
Region 3 champ
City: Friendswood
Enrollment: 2,111
Record: 34-17
District: 14-0, 1st in 22-5A
Winning streak: 5 games
Head coach: Sarah Paulk
Last trip to state: 2013 (semifinal)
2019 playoffs: Dayton, Foster, Shadow Creek, Rouse, Manvel
Class 4A
Kennedale vs. Fulshear, 7 p.m. Thursday
Wildcats
Region 2 champ
City: Kennedale
Enrollment: 1,022
Record: 36-7
District: 12-0, 1st in 9-4A
Winning streak: 19 games
Head coach: Kelly Carl
Last trip to state: 1st time
2019 playoffs: Faith Family, Melissa, Ranchview, Farmersville, Celina
Chargers
Region 4 champ
City: Fulshear
Enrollment: 1,027
Record: 43-4
District: 12-0, 1st in 25-4A
Winning streak: 5 games
Head coach: Sydney Gotcher
Last trip to state: 1st time
2019 playoffs: Giddings, Boerne, Bellville, La Vernia, Caldwell
Class 3A
Van Alstyne vs. Lexington, 1 p.m. Thursday
Panthers
Region 2 champ
City: Van Alstyne
Enrollment: 469
Record: 36-4
District: 12-0, 1st in 10-3A
Winning streak: 18 games
Head coach: Veronica Mendez
Last trip to state: 1997 (semifinal)
2019 playoffs: Callisburg, Quitman, Ponder, Prairiland, Gunter
Eagles
Region 3 champ
City: Lexington
Enrollment: 288
Record: 34-13
District: 13-1, 1st in 19-3A
Winning streak: 7 games
Head coach:Kevin Patschke
Last trip to state: 1990 (semifinal)
2019 playoffs: Westwood, Whitney, Rogers, East Bernard, West
Comments