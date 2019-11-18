PHOTOS: Byron Nelson sweeps Denton Guyer in 6A Region 1 Final

Byron Nelson poses for a photo with the 6a regional championship trophy after a 3-0 win over Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Payton Chamberlin (12) blocks the ball during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Byron Nelson head coach Brianne Baker-Goth celebrates a hard fought point in set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Payton Chamberlin (12) tips the ball over the net during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Charitie Luper (10) about to kill the ball against Guyer in set 1 of the regional championship at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Charitie Luper (10) returns Guyer’s serve in set 1 of the regional championship at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Skyler Mckinnon (9) holds the regional champion trophy.
Paige Flickinger (8).
Piage Flickinger (8) holds the regional champion trophy.
Byron Nelson bench chering on their teamtes in set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Byron players hold their regional championship trophy. Left to right: Paighe Flickinger (8), Skyler Mckinnon (9), and Charitie Luper (10) at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Byron Nelson celebrates their regional championhsip win over Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Gia Santini (3) celebrtaes after Byron Nelson won their 6a regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Gia Santini (3) controlls the return during set 2 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Paige Flickinger (8) kills the ball during set 3 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Paige Flickinger (8) raises her arms in celebration of a point won during set 3 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Charitie Luper (10) with a fierce look of determination on her face after spiking the ball during set 3 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Byron Nelson players Gia Santani (3), Paige Flickinger (8), Eden Fusselman (1), Nina Peterson (7), Payton Chamberlin (12) and Charitie Luper (10) celebrate a point won during set 2 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Byron’s Paige Flickinger (8) and Grace Ver Meer (16) dual with Guyer’s setter Brooke Slusser (4) during set 3 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Payton Chamberlin (12) blocks the ball during set 2 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Charitie Luper (10) about to kill during set 2 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Grace Ver Meer (16) is all buisness heading in to set 2 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Charitie Luper (10) and Paige Flickinger (8) find something coach Brianne Baker-Goth said humerous beofre the start of set 2 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Byron players pose for photo. Left to right: Brynn Bates (4), Presley Vaitai (14), Katelynn Crowshaw (13), and Isabel Espinosa (5).
Payton Chamberlin (12) sets the ball during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Nina Peterson (7) celebrates a point with her teamtes during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Charitie Luper (10) returns Guyer’s serve during set 1 of the regional championship at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Paige Flickinger (8) celebrates a point with her teamates during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
Paige Flickinger (8) taps the ball over the defenders during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.
W.G. Thomas Coliseum ahead of the 6a Regional Championship game between Denton Guyer and Byron Nelson on November 16, 2019.