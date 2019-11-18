High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy: 18 kills, 14 digs, 5 aces vs Red Oak; 22 kills 9 digs vs Highland Park
Maddie Pyles, Kennedale: 12 kills vs Farmersville; 19 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks vs Celina
Lindi Boling, Van Alstyne: 54 digs vs Prairiland, 20 digs vs Gunter
Jill Pressly, Plano West: 28 kills, including 14 in the 1st set, vs The Woodlands
Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson: 42 assists vs Montwood; 41 assists vs Guyer
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week
Byron Nelson
Kennedale
Lovejoy
Plano West
Van Alstyne
