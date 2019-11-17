Byron Nelson, Kennedale make history by clinching state tourney berths for first time

When Brianne Barker-Groth took the job at Byron Nelson in March of 2018, her vision was to bring the volleyball program its first UIL state championship.

After bowing out early last season, the Bobcats have been on a mission for redemption and more.

Now Nelson is two wins away from winning gold.

The Bobcats swept District 5-6A rival Denton Guyer, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 in the Class 6A Region I final on Saturday at Thomas Coliseum and secured a spot in the UIL state tournament in Garland.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“When I came to Byron Nelson, I knew I was getting talented players,” Barker-Groth said. “Libby Pacheco did such a great job leaving a legacy and building up a program, and I wanted to find my niche and take it to the next level.”

Byron Nelson (48-2), which is ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation by USA Today, advances to state for the first time and will face Schertz Clemens (44-4), 5 p.m. Friday in the 6A state semifinals at Curtis Culwell Center.

“It’s really unbelievable to go for the first time, especially coming off last year. It’s been our dream,” said senior Paige Flickinger, who had 15 kills.

Paige Flickinger (8) raises her arms in celebration of a point won during set 3 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.

Guyer (35-9), in the regional final for the first time, stayed close early on, but Nelson spotted a 13-6 lead in the first set to force a Wildcat timeout.

The Bobcats kept their seven-point edge at 16-9 when Harding signee Skyler McKinnon took a Payton Chamberlain set and found the back corner for one of her four kills.

Nelson had a favorable lead in the second set when Guyer scored three straight, capped off by a kill from Alabama commit Brooke Slusser. However, a kill off the block from Flickinger and one of a game-high 18 kills from UCLA commit Charitie Luper put the Bobcats up 22-16.

“We knew we couldn’t make any errors and force Guyer to make them,” Flickinger said. “We were prepared and it really helped that we know Guyer so well.”

The Wildcats were forced to take timeouts in the third set with Nelson leading 12-7 and 18-10. Slusser set Kyndal Stowers late in the game for one of Guyer’s final points in an otherwise historic season.

“We fought. We never gave up. And I think that’s what I’m most proud of,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said.

Byron Nelson poses for a photo with the 6a regional championship trophy after a 3-0 win over Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.

Flickinger, an LSU signee, had a game-high 27 digs. Lamar commit Gia Santini added 19 and Luper chipped in 17. Chamberlain, who’s committed to Wyoming, recorded 41 assists.

“Guyer was in our way from going to state so we knew we had come out fast. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, but we knew their tendencies,” Chamberlain said.

“Payton was incredible and such a difference maker. I saw the fire in her eyes before the game,” Barker-Groth added.

Byron Nelson, which swept El Paso Montwood during Friday’s semifinals, has won 13 straight games.

“We’ve been working for this all season, but we’re not finished. We have two more games to go,” Santini said.

“We wanted to keep them on their toes and backs against the wall,” Barker-Groth said. “We felt comfortable with Guyer because we know what they do well. They’re a very good team when the emotions are high so we didn’t want to give them any momentum.”

Payton Chamberlin (12) blocks the ball during set 1 of the regional championship against Denton Guyer at W.G. Thomas Coliseum on November 16, 2019.

Kennedale 3, Celina 1

After shocking 4A No. 1 Farmersville with its second loss of the season on Friday, the Kennedale Wildcats beat Celina 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25 on Saturday in the 4A Region 2 final.

“The regional final was definitely a nail-biter, but the trust in our team is unbreakable. The bond our team has is stronger than ever,” said senior setter Lilly Rychlik, who had 17 assists and 18 digs. “We’ve worked for state every practice and once again, we’re not done yet.

“Knowing Farmersville’s record, we knew we were underdogs and we took advantage. We wanted to break it. We didn’t let ourselves get intimidated by a number, we played our game.”

Kennedale (36-7) advances to the state tournament for the first time. It plays Fulshear (43-4) in the 4A semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s really cool being state bound my last year,” said Rychlik, who is the only senior starter. “It’s fun to be able to lead, but it’s not about class, and I’m so glad we’re going together.”

Maddie Pyles and Bryley Steinhilber led the Wildcats with 19 and 13 kills. Katie Spell added nine. Gracyn Reed had a game-high 22 assists and Tatum Pavey recorded a team-high 19 digs.

“We all contribute just as much,” Rychlik said. “We’re all on the same team and we all play as one.”