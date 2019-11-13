Denton Guyer, Grapevine snap regional tournament droughts; Kennedale makes history

Denton Guyer celebrates a sweep vs. Mansfield in the 6A Region 1 quarterfinals, Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019 at Grapevine High School. Denton Record Chronicle

When Hailey Schneider, who will sign with Arkansas on Wednesday, buried the game-winning kill for Denton Guyer on Tuesday night against Mansfield, the Wildcats’ bench spilled onto the court in celebration.

Guyer secures its first ticket to the regional tournament in 12 years after sweeping Mansfield, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17 in a Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal at Grapevine High School.

“I’m so proud,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “This has been their dream and their goal since January. Just to see the hard work they and the coaches have put in — the kids make the adjustments. They follow through on our scouting report, and they don’t get flustered.”

Guyer (34-8) slowly chipped away and cut Mansfield’s lead to 14-11 in the first set on a kill from Maggie Walsh. The Wildcats took the lead, 19-18, on a thunderous kill from Schneider down the line.

“We were down by seven at one point and we battled back,” Van Noy said. “Some teams would just shut down, and they didn’t. We just calmed down. I took a timeout, and it was a very calm timeout. We hit the reset button.”

Freshman Kyndal Stowers completed Guyer’s comeback bid with one of her team-leading 12 kills to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Stowers hit .303, served two aces and made 14 digs.

“She’s just fearless,” Van Noy. “I’ve said it before. She takes those big shots. She’s not afraid to swing or serve tough. She’s ridiculous at defense. She reads so well. She’s a great communicator on the floor.”

Guyer wasted little time building an early lead in the third.

Brooke Slusser’s kill off the block gave the Wildcats a 9-4 lead they never relinquished. Slusser, committed to Alabama, ended the match with five kills, 19 assists and 22 digs. Schneider and Walsh each added 10 kills.

The Wildcats will play Arlington Martin in the regional semifinals, 5 p.m. Friday at Birdville ISD’s Thomas Coliseum.

Mansfield ends the season at 40-9. The Tigers won a share of the District 7-6A championship and reached the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Story courtesy of Denton Record Chronicle high school sports writer Reece Waddell

Jeff Woo Denton Record Chronicle

Kennedale 3, Ranchview 0

Having met for the first time since 2013, the Wildcats dominated the Wolves from the start, winning a Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinal on Tuesday night at Arlington Bowie High School 25-14, 25-13, 25-8.

The Wildcats (35-7) advance to the regional tournament, 8 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Poteet against Farmersville (42-1).

It’s unknown if the program has ever made the tourney before. Kennedale hasn’t made it in the past 30 years, at least.

“It’s really cool to be able to go to the regional tournament for the first time as a senior, but I think the whole team wants it just as bad,” said setter Lilly Rychlik, who had 13 assists and five digs. “This game was really important to execute and it’s going to give us great momentum going into this weekend to make more history for our school. It’s really exciting and we’re definitely not done yet.”

Sophomore hitter Maddie Pyles led with 13 kills, four blocks and six digs. Sophomore setter Gracyn Reed chipped in 13 assists and junior libero Tatum Pavey had a team-high 12 digs.

Junior hitters Bryley Steinhilber and Katie Spell added nine and seven kills.

Grapevine 3, Denton 2

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, Grapevine senior hitter Savannah Kjolhede wants to sign her letter of intent knowing her high school career isn’t over.

She made sure one of her four games with 20 or more kills this season came on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs defeated the Broncos, 27-29, 25-13, 26-24, 22-25, 15-9 in a Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinal at Coppell. They advance to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015.

Kjolhede registered 25 kills, a .625 hitting percentage, seven blocks and six digs. Ella Davis and Marissa Mckelvey recorded 28 and 21 assists. Maya Joseph led the team with 37 digs while Mckelvey and Avery Miles chipped in 16 and 15 digs. Janet DeMarrais and Laura Eckart had 10 kills apiece. The Mustangs had 21 blocks and seven aces.

Grapevine (30-16) will play Randall (40-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Coronado.

Randall beat Grapevine 3-2 during the 2015 regional final.