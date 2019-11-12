Senior middle’s big fourth set helps Boswell eliminate Burleson in regional quarterfinal

With the fourth set hanging in the balance on Tuesday night, Saginaw Boswell volleyball coach Rafael Lopez called his team to get the ball to senior middle blocker Jordan McAda.

The Pioneers responded as McAda, a senior middle blocker, contributed seven points during an 8-point run against Burleson that gave the Pioneers a 23-18 lead. Burleson closed to within 24-21 before Boswell finished off the set and the match with a 25-12, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 victory in a Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinal at Aledo High School.

The win propels Boswell (32-14) into the regional tournament, 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Coronado against Amarillo (32-12). It will be the Pioneers’ first trip to the regional tournament since 2016 when they lost to Amarillo in the regional semifinals.

“Coach told them to set me and I knew that was when I had to kick it into high gear,” McAda said. ”After I hit the very first ball, I knew this was it, it was now or never. It’s a pretty unreal feeling to be heading to round four.”

The last two seasons, Boswell’s bid for a berth in the regional tournament was denied by Colleyville Heritage, but Burleson (38-6) wasn’t able to stop the Pioneers.

“This is my third year on varsity and my third year to make it to round three,” said McAda, who will sign her national letter of intent with Presbyterian College on Wednesday. “The last two years we had lost to the same team and this is my senior year and I just couldn’t bear not getting to the fourth round.“

Boswell opened the match strong, topping Burleson easily in the first two sets. The Elks led once in the second set at 1-0 and was tied at 1-1 in both the first two sets. Other than that, the Pioneers never trailed.

“We came out on fire playing really good ball, but Burleson is a good team,” Lopez said.

Along with McAda, senior outside hitter Isabela Moore, junior outside hitter Kaylen Beaty and sophomore setter Caitlyn Boyd kept the Elks off balance most of the night.

Burleson fought back in the third set behind the play of junior outside hitter Emily Rich. With things tied at 20, Rich delivered three consecutive kills to put the Elks up 23-20. Rich then finished off the set with a kill.

Needing to take the fourth set and force a deciding fifth, Burleson was able to build a 17-14 lead.

That’s when Lopez turned to McAda, who had a kill and block that tied the fourth at 17. With Boyd serving and the Pioneers getting the ball to McAda, they were able to pull ahead 23-17 and then win the set.

“Burleson started getting back into it (in the fourth game) and our girls were sort of running out of gas. Jordan McAda just took over,” Lopez said. “She was blocking and putting balls away. I kept telling my players we have to be consistent. We starting passing the ball better and were able to use Jordan in the middle.”