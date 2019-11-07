PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll eliminates Marcus in bi-district volleyball

Southlake Carroll head coach Teresa Dunn celebrates after a deciding point is one against Marcus on 11/5/19.
Carroll volleyball poses for their post game win photo as they advance to round two after a 3-1 win over Marcus on 11/5/19.
Anna Proskovec (6) celebrates in the 4th set as Carroll edges closer to a bi-district win over Marcus on 11/5/19.
Allison Leone (5) posing for a quick photo while on the bench during Tuesday’s bi-district game.
Marcus students cheer during the bi-district game Tuesday, 11/5.
Mabyn Thomas (11) sets the ball during Southlake Carroll’s bi-district game against Marcus on 11/5/19.
Area leader in digs Keagan Polk (4) lunges foward to dig a ball during Southlake Carroll’s bi-district game against Marcus on 11/5/19.
The dragons celebrate a point won during the 1st set in Tuesday’s bi-district game against Marcus.
Jessica Dunn (16) passes the ball during Southlake Carroll’s bi-district game against Marcus on 11/5/19.
Camryn Upshaw (17) in the air about to score a kill against Southlake Carroll in Tuesday’s bi-district match.
Natalie Glenn (83), digs the ball in the 1st set during Southlake Carroll’s bi-district game against Marcus on 11/5/19.
Keagan Polk (4) celebrates amidst teamates after winning a tough point during the 1st set agaisnt Marcus on 11/5/19.
Keagan Polk (4) leaps over fallen teamate Anna Proskovec (6) to keep the ball in play during Southlake Carroll’s bi-district game against Marcus on 11/5/19.
Mabyn Thomas (11) passes the ball towards center court during Southlake Carroll’s bi-district game against Marcus on 11/5/19.