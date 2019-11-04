High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week Nov. 3

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week
Taylor Poore, Kennedale: 11 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces vs Lake Dallas
Kelsey Carpenter, Mid. Heritage: 18 kills vs Venus to help Jaguars win undefeated district title
Sage Post, Grace Prep: 7 kills, 9 aces, 19 digs vs Coll. Covenant to advance in TAPPS playoffs
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week
Lamar: The Vikings beat Arlington and Paschal in a playoff to clinch 2nd seed
South Grand Prairie: The Warriors beat DeSoto in the final game to clinch 4th in 7-6A
Grapevine: The Mustangs sweep rival Colleyville Heritage to clinch 1st outright district title since 2015
Weatherford: The Kangaroos sweep Haltom to clinch 1st outright district title since 1984
Boyd: The Yellow Jackets beat Brock in a playoff to clinch 1st seed
