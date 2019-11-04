Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week Nov. 3

Lamar: The Vikings beat Arlington and Paschal in a playoff to clinch 2nd seed

South Grand Prairie: The Warriors beat DeSoto in the final game to clinch 4th in 7-6A

Grapevine: The Mustangs sweep rival Colleyville Heritage to clinch 1st outright district title since 2015

Weatherford: The Kangaroos sweep Haltom to clinch 1st outright district title since 1984