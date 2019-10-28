Playoff seeding, district titles on the line in final volleyball regular season games

Southlake Carroll’s Madelyn Grunza (8) tries to get a kill past Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (3) during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School. Special to the Star-Telegram

The final regular season games are Tuesday night. The playoffs begin November 4th.

District 3-6A

Weatherford (10-1) at Haltom (3-8)

What it mean for WHS: The Kangaroos have at least a share of the district title and can win it outright, secure No. 1 with a win OR Euless Trinity loss vs. San Angelo Central.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Euless Trinity (9-2) at SA Central (8-3)

What it means for ET: The Trojans can win a share of the district title and force a tiebreaker scenario (Weatherford) with a win AND W’ford loss vs. Haltom. A loss will give the Trojans the No. 3 seed.

What it means for SAC: The Bobcats will be No. 2 with a win, owning the head-to-head with the Trojans.

District 4-6A (for second seed)

Bowie (4-11) at Paschal (11-4)

PHS 1-1 vs. Lamar, 1-1 vs. Arlington

North Crowley (6-9) at Lamar (11-4)

LHS 1-1 vs. Paschal, 1-1 vs. Arlington

Arlington (11-4) at YWLA (2-13)

AHS 1-1 vs. Lamar, 1-1 vs. Paschal

District 5-6A (for second seed)

Guyer (11-2) at Carroll (10-3)

Guyer is No. 2 with a win; SLC forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.

District 6-6A

Nimitz (6-7) at Marcus (10-3)

What it means for MHS: The Marauders can clinch No. 2 seed with a win OR Coppell loss vs. Hebron.

Coppell (9-4) at Hebron (9-4)

What it means for CHS: The Cowgirls can force tiebreaker scenario (Marcus) with a win AND Marcus loss vs. Nimitz.

What it means for HHS: The Hawks will clinch No. 3 seed with a win (Marcus owns H2H).

District 7-6A

For first place

Mansfield (11-2) at Cedar Hill (2-11)

MHS 2-0 vs. Waxahachie, 0-2 vs. Lake Ridge

Grand Prairie (1-12) at Lake Ridge (11-2)

LRHS 2-0 vs. Mansfield, 0-2 vs. Waxahachie

Waxahachie (11-2) at Summit (4-9)

WHS 2-0 vs. Lake Ridge, 0-2 vs. Mansfield

For fourth place

DeSoto (6-7) at South Grand Prairie (7-6)

SGP is No. 4 with a win; DeSoto forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.

District 8-6A

Pearce (12-1) at Richardson (8-5)

What it means for PHS: The Mustangs have at least a share of the district title and can win it outright, secure No. 1 with a win OR Lake Highlands loss vs. Berkner.

What it means for RHS: The Eagles can force a tiebreaker scenario (Duncanville) with a win AND Duncanville loss vs. Skyline.

Lake Highlands (11-2) at Berkner (5-8)

What it means for LHHS: The Wildcats can win a share of the district title and force a tiebreaker scenario (Pearce) with a win AND Pearce loss vs. Richardson.

Duncanville (9-4) at Skyline (6-7)

What it means for DHS: The Panthers can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win OR Richardson loss vs. Pearce.

District 5-5A (for first seed)

Granbury (12-1) at Everman (6-7)

GHS 1-1 vs. Burleson

Crowley (5-8) at Burleson (12-1)

BHS 1-1 vs. Granbury

*Per district tiebreaker rules (sets), if Burleson and Granbury finish with identical records, Burleson will be the No. 1 seed, owning the tiebreaker; Burleson beat Granbury in four sets while Granbury won in five.

District 7-5A

Grapevine (12-1) at Coll. Heritage (8-5)

What it means for GHS: The Mustangs have at least a share of the district title and can win it outright, secure No. 1 with a win OR Boswell loss vs. Saginaw.

What it means for CHHS: The Panthers can force a tiebreaker scenario (Birdville) with a win AND Birdville loss vs. Chisholm Trail.

Boswell (11-2) at Saginaw (4-9)

What it means for BHS: The Pioneers can win a share of the district title and force a tiebreaker scenario (Grapevine) with a win AND Grapevine loss vs. Heritage.

Chisholm Trail (6-7) at Birdville (9-4)

What it means for BHS: The Hawks can clinch No. 3 with a win OR Heritage loss vs. Grapevine.

District 8-5A

Northwest (8-3) at Little Elm (3-8)

What it means for NHS: The Texans can clinch No. 2 with a win OR Lake Dallas loss vs. Ryan.

Lake Dallas (7-4) at Ryan (1-10)

What it means for LDHS: The Falcons can force a tiebreaker scenario (Northwest) will a win AND Northwest loss vs. Little Elm. No. 3 with a win OR The Colony loss vs. Braswell.

The Colony (6-5) at Braswell (2-9)

What it means for TCHS: The Cougars can force a tiebreaker scenario (Lake Dallas) with a win AND Lake Dallas loss vs. Ryan.

District 14-5A

Midlothian (9-2) at Red Oak (11-0)

What it mean for MHS: The Panthers can clinch No. 2 with a win OR Joshua loss vs. Corsicana.

Joshua (8-3) at Corsicana (2-9)

What it means for JHS: The Owls can force a tiebreaker scenario (Midlothian) with a win AND Midlothian loss vs. Red Oak.

District 9-4A (for second seed)

Benbrook (9-2) at Lake Worth (8-3)

Benbrook is No. 2 with a win; Lake Worth forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.

District 7-3A

For first place

Brock (12-1) at Millsap (3-10)

Brock 1-1 vs. Boyd

Jacksboro (2-11) at Boyd (12-1)

Boyd 1-1 vs. Brock

For fourth place

Tolar (6-7) at Paradise (5-8)

Tolar is No. 4 with a win; Paradise forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.