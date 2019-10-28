High School Volleyball
Playoff seeding, district titles on the line in final volleyball regular season games
The final regular season games are Tuesday night. The playoffs begin November 4th.
District 3-6A
Weatherford (10-1) at Haltom (3-8)
What it mean for WHS: The Kangaroos have at least a share of the district title and can win it outright, secure No. 1 with a win OR Euless Trinity loss vs. San Angelo Central.
Euless Trinity (9-2) at SA Central (8-3)
What it means for ET: The Trojans can win a share of the district title and force a tiebreaker scenario (Weatherford) with a win AND W’ford loss vs. Haltom. A loss will give the Trojans the No. 3 seed.
What it means for SAC: The Bobcats will be No. 2 with a win, owning the head-to-head with the Trojans.
District 4-6A (for second seed)
Bowie (4-11) at Paschal (11-4)
PHS 1-1 vs. Lamar, 1-1 vs. Arlington
North Crowley (6-9) at Lamar (11-4)
LHS 1-1 vs. Paschal, 1-1 vs. Arlington
Arlington (11-4) at YWLA (2-13)
AHS 1-1 vs. Lamar, 1-1 vs. Paschal
District 5-6A (for second seed)
Guyer (11-2) at Carroll (10-3)
Guyer is No. 2 with a win; SLC forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.
District 6-6A
Nimitz (6-7) at Marcus (10-3)
What it means for MHS: The Marauders can clinch No. 2 seed with a win OR Coppell loss vs. Hebron.
Coppell (9-4) at Hebron (9-4)
What it means for CHS: The Cowgirls can force tiebreaker scenario (Marcus) with a win AND Marcus loss vs. Nimitz.
What it means for HHS: The Hawks will clinch No. 3 seed with a win (Marcus owns H2H).
District 7-6A
For first place
Mansfield (11-2) at Cedar Hill (2-11)
MHS 2-0 vs. Waxahachie, 0-2 vs. Lake Ridge
Grand Prairie (1-12) at Lake Ridge (11-2)
LRHS 2-0 vs. Mansfield, 0-2 vs. Waxahachie
Waxahachie (11-2) at Summit (4-9)
WHS 2-0 vs. Lake Ridge, 0-2 vs. Mansfield
For fourth place
DeSoto (6-7) at South Grand Prairie (7-6)
SGP is No. 4 with a win; DeSoto forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.
District 8-6A
Pearce (12-1) at Richardson (8-5)
What it means for PHS: The Mustangs have at least a share of the district title and can win it outright, secure No. 1 with a win OR Lake Highlands loss vs. Berkner.
What it means for RHS: The Eagles can force a tiebreaker scenario (Duncanville) with a win AND Duncanville loss vs. Skyline.
Lake Highlands (11-2) at Berkner (5-8)
What it means for LHHS: The Wildcats can win a share of the district title and force a tiebreaker scenario (Pearce) with a win AND Pearce loss vs. Richardson.
Duncanville (9-4) at Skyline (6-7)
What it means for DHS: The Panthers can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win OR Richardson loss vs. Pearce.
District 5-5A (for first seed)
Granbury (12-1) at Everman (6-7)
GHS 1-1 vs. Burleson
Crowley (5-8) at Burleson (12-1)
BHS 1-1 vs. Granbury
*Per district tiebreaker rules (sets), if Burleson and Granbury finish with identical records, Burleson will be the No. 1 seed, owning the tiebreaker; Burleson beat Granbury in four sets while Granbury won in five.
District 7-5A
Grapevine (12-1) at Coll. Heritage (8-5)
What it means for GHS: The Mustangs have at least a share of the district title and can win it outright, secure No. 1 with a win OR Boswell loss vs. Saginaw.
What it means for CHHS: The Panthers can force a tiebreaker scenario (Birdville) with a win AND Birdville loss vs. Chisholm Trail.
Boswell (11-2) at Saginaw (4-9)
What it means for BHS: The Pioneers can win a share of the district title and force a tiebreaker scenario (Grapevine) with a win AND Grapevine loss vs. Heritage.
Chisholm Trail (6-7) at Birdville (9-4)
What it means for BHS: The Hawks can clinch No. 3 with a win OR Heritage loss vs. Grapevine.
District 8-5A
Northwest (8-3) at Little Elm (3-8)
What it means for NHS: The Texans can clinch No. 2 with a win OR Lake Dallas loss vs. Ryan.
Lake Dallas (7-4) at Ryan (1-10)
What it means for LDHS: The Falcons can force a tiebreaker scenario (Northwest) will a win AND Northwest loss vs. Little Elm. No. 3 with a win OR The Colony loss vs. Braswell.
The Colony (6-5) at Braswell (2-9)
What it means for TCHS: The Cougars can force a tiebreaker scenario (Lake Dallas) with a win AND Lake Dallas loss vs. Ryan.
District 14-5A
Midlothian (9-2) at Red Oak (11-0)
What it mean for MHS: The Panthers can clinch No. 2 with a win OR Joshua loss vs. Corsicana.
Joshua (8-3) at Corsicana (2-9)
What it means for JHS: The Owls can force a tiebreaker scenario (Midlothian) with a win AND Midlothian loss vs. Red Oak.
District 9-4A (for second seed)
Benbrook (9-2) at Lake Worth (8-3)
Benbrook is No. 2 with a win; Lake Worth forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.
District 7-3A
For first place
Brock (12-1) at Millsap (3-10)
Brock 1-1 vs. Boyd
Jacksboro (2-11) at Boyd (12-1)
Boyd 1-1 vs. Brock
For fourth place
Tolar (6-7) at Paradise (5-8)
Tolar is No. 4 with a win; Paradise forces tiebreaker scenario with a win.
