Final Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings of the 2019 season

If you need to update records, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Here is a look at the final Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (43-2), Previous (1), Preseason (1): Bi-district round vs. Coppell.

2. Lake Ridge (40-6), Previous (3), Preseason (3): Bi-district round vs. Duncanville.

3. Mansfield (38-8), Previous (2), Preseason (9): Bi-district round vs. Richardson.

4. Carroll (30-11), Previous (4), Preseason (2): Bi-district round vs. Marcus.

5. Burleson (36-5), Previous (5), Preseason (6): Bi-district round vs. Eastern Hills.

6. Weatherford (31-13), Previous (7), Preseason (N/A): Bi-district round vs. Paschal/Lamar/Arlington.

7. Grapevine (27-15), Previous (9), Preseason (10): Bi-district round vs. The Colony.

8. Boswell (30-14), Previous (6), Preseason (8): Bi-district round vs. Lake Dallas.

9. Keller (24-21), Previous (8), Preseason (4): Bi-district round vs. Flower Mound.

T10. Martin (31-7), Previous (10), Preseason (N/A): Bi-district round vs. Richland.

T10. Granbury (32-12), Previous (10), Preseason (N/A): Bi-district round vs. Carter-Riverside.