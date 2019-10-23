PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll picks up big road victory over Keller in District 5-6A

Southlake Carroll’s Annabelle Smith (R) goes for a kill against Keller during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Natalie Glenn gets a dig against Keller during the third set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Madelyn Grunza (8) goes for a kill against Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (3) during the third set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Keller’s Landry McEachrn (8) tries to set the ball up against Southlake Carroll during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Madelyn Grunza (8) tries to get a kill past Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (3) during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Keagan Polk gets a dig against Keller during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Jessica Dunn sets up the ball against Keller during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll head coach Teresa Dunn cheers on her team against Keller, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Keller’s Kennedi Sutter (7) tries to get a kill past Southlake Carroll’s Annabelle Smith (12) during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
The Keller bench celebrates after winning the first set against Southlake Carroll, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Laura Brambilla (3) and Natalie Glenn get a block on Keller’s Kennedi Sutter (R) during the first set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Annabelle Smith goes for a kill against Keller’s Haylee Maxey (14) during the first set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Mabyn Thomas (11) gets a kill past Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (3) and Leah Ford (9) during the first set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Laura Brambilla (3) goes for a block against Keller’s Kennedi Sutter during the first set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Keller head coach Lauren Otto Rao reacts to a call during their match against Southlake Carroll, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
Southlake Carroll’s Mckenzie Cutler (5) gets a kill past Keller’s Kennedi Sutter during the first set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School.
