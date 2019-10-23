DFW volleyball Oct. 22; Carroll outlasts Keller in thriller; scores and best performances

Southlake Carroll’s Jessica Dunn sets up the ball against Keller during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School. Special to the Star-Telegram

Southlake Carroll and Keller entered Tuesday night’s match tied for third place in District 5-6A.

The Dragons won the first meeting in four sets.

Keller’s win in the first game Tuesday was a punch in the mouth that woke Carroll up. The Dragons took the next two.

But after a Carroll injury in the middle of the third set, Keller attacked the open spot to take the fourth. That’s when junior libero Keagan Polk made the switch to setter and after a back-and-forth battle in the fifth, it was Carroll that won 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13 to grab sole possession of third with two games left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I asked coach Teresa Dunn after the fourth if I could set,” said Polk, who leads the Fort Worth area in digs. “Keller was targeting the right back. I may not be able to set a good ball, but I can dig.”

Carroll (29-10, 9-3 District 5-6A), which is ranked No. 4 in the latest DFW area rankings, opened the fifth set with 4-1 lead, only to see Keller (23-20, 8-4), which is No. 8, rally back to tie it at 7 on a kill from freshman middle Leah Ford.

The Dragons scored five of the next six to lead 12-9 that forced a Keller timeout. Trailing 14-10, the Indians scored the next three to force a Carroll timeout before the Dragons scored the final point.

Southlake Carroll’s Mabyn Thomas (11) gets a kill past Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (3) and Leah Ford (9) during the first set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

“They rallied around each other,” Dunn said. “They knew that fourth set wasn’t going to be it for them. That first set was a punch in the mouth. We were a little unprepared, but it made us ready to go. One lesson I wanted them to take away was to believe in themselves and their teammates no matter what’s going on. They left everything out on the court. It helps our confidence going into the last two games. If we take care of business, we could get third and possibly second place; we just need to continue to work hard on our side.”

Carroll opened the match with a 4-1 lead in the first set, but a block from Ford tied it at 7. Kansas State commit Jayden Nembhard had two big swings from setter and Hawaii commit Kate Lang to force two Carroll timeouts, with the second coming after the Indians took a 20-14 lead. Nembhard, who finished with a career-high 28 kills, slammed another set down on game point.

Minnesota commit Natalie Glenn put in two blocks that gave SLC a 7-2 lead in the second. The Dragons controlled most of the second set before Annabelle Smith, a Stanford commit, gave Carroll the win.

Glenn had a team-high 22 kills while Smith added 19.

“We went into the fifth with a new mindset,” Glenn said. “We put those first four sets into the past. It gives us a confidence. We have a young team so it’s a boost going into the last two games.”

Smith and Madelyn Grunza combined for 12 blocks and Polk had a game-high 34 digs. Glenn added 19 digs. Sophomore setters Mabyn Thomas and Jessica Dunn finished with 31 and 16 assists.

Lang had a career-high 59 assists to go with 19 digs. Kalani Whillock added a team-high 30 digs.

Carroll will finish with Keller Central on Friday and Guyer (10-2) on Oct. 29. Keller plays Byron Nelson and Timber Creek.

Southlake Carroll’s Madelyn Grunza (8) tries to get a kill past Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (3) during the second set, Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 played at Keller High School. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Other Top Performances

Savannah Kjolhede, Grapevine: 22 kills, 6 blocks, 10 digs

Maya Duckworth, Birdville: 23 kills, 18 digs

Jailen Hurley, Lone Star: 30 kills

Kinlee Martin, Lone Star: 50 assists

Kendal King, Paschal: 22 kills, 24 digs

Jaden Dougal, Rockwall: 60 assists

Scores October 22

Aledo def Rider 25-22, 25-20, 26-24

Argyle def Krum 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-7

Arlington def Bowie 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

Arl. Heights def Poly 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

Benbrook def Western Hills 25-21, 25-10, 25-16

Boswell def Azle 25-10, 25-18, 25-18

Brock def Tolar 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Burleson def Everman 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13

Burl. Centennial def Crowley 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

Byron Nelson def Fossil Ridge 25-11, 25-14, 25-10

Carroll def Keller 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13

Carter-Riverside def Eastern Hills 25-21, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23

Coll. Heritage def Chisholm Trail 25-21, 25-20, 25-17

Corsicana def Cleburne 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12, 15-8

Decatur def Bridgeport 25-6, 25-11, 25-17

Denton def Little Elm 25-8, 25-16, 25-12

Eaton def Timber Creek 25-12, 25-21, 25-9

Forney def Poteet 25-22, 25-18, 25-16

Frisco Centennial def Wakeland 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21

Frisco Liberty def Independence 25-11, 25-22, 25-11

Granbury def Seguin 25-14, 25-9, 25-16

Grapevine def Birdville 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-27, 15-13

Guyer def Keller Central 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Hebron def Nimitz 25-7, 25-19, 25-17

Highland Park def RL Turner 25-8, 25-21, 25-1

Hockaday def Trinity Valley 28-26, 25-16, 25-18

Horn def Tyler Lee 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25

Kennedale def Castleberry 25-8, 25-10, 25-10

Lake Highlands def Skyline 25-12, 25-6, 25-14

Lake Ridge def DeSoto 27-25, 25-10, 25-16

Lebanon Trail def Frisco 25-19, 25-23, 25-19

Lone Star def Frisco Heritage 25-21, 25-16, 26-28, 16-25, 15-10

Mansfield def SGP 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

McKinney def Plano East 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

McKinney Boyd def Allen 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20

McKinney North def Wylie East 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

Newman Smith def Adams 25-12, 25-11, 25-9

North Forney def Kaufman 25-22, 25-16, 12-25, 25-22

Northwest def The Colony 25-16, 25-20, 25-9

Paschal def Lamar 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13

Peaster def Paradise 25-17, 26-24, 25-12

Plano West def Prosper 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

Princeton def Denison 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Red Oak def University 25-9, 25-13, 25-16

Richardson def WT White 25-9, 25-7, 25-9

Rockwall def Martin 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11

Rockwall-Heath def N. Mesquite 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Ryan def Braswell 25-17, 18-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9

Sachse def Naaman Forest 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Saginaw def Brewer 25-12, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21

Seagoville def Adamson 22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-10

South Hills def Southwest 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Summit def Grand Prairie 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

TC-Addison def Midland Christian 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

Waxahachie def Cedar Hill 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Weatherford def SA Central 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Wylie def Garland 25-10, 25-22, 25-15