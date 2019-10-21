High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week October 21

Boswell’s Emily Ah Leong
Boswell’s Emily Ah Leong Chris Ah Leong Courtesy

Vote for the latest Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week
Lauren Mann, Richland: 14 kills, 0.565% vs Weatherford
Emily Ah Leong, Boswell: 21 and season-high-tying 32 digs during two wins
Gracyn Reed, Kennedale: Averaged 16 assists and 7 aces in two wins
Hanna Larson, Midlothian Heritage: 17 kills vs Life, hit 1,000 career kills
Abbie Lane, Weatherford: 18 kills, 0.325% vs Richland
Created with QuizMaker

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week
Azle: Hornets won 1st district game of the season vs. Chisholm Trail 3-2
Mansfield: Tigers beat No. 23 Waxahachie to clinch playoff berth, hold 1st in district
North Side: Steers beat Carter-Riverside, Eastern Hills to clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight season
All Saints: Beats TC-Addison 3-2 to clinch final playoff spot in district
Created with QuizMaker
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  