Flickinger, Cox up for USA Today midseason volleyball Player of the Year; Super 25 rankings

Paige Flickinger (8) celebrates with her teamtes after winning a point agaisnt Eaton on 10/15/19.

USA Today announced on Wednesday its five high school volleyball players for mid-season 2019 All-USA player of the year. Two are from Texas, Byron Nelson’s Paige Flickinger and Flower Mound’s Kaylee Cox.

Madi Endsley (Cathedral Catholic), Mia Tuaniga (Mater Dei) and Melani Shaffmaster (New Castle) and the other nominees.

You can vote here.

Flickinger has over 500 kills and 500 digs this season for the area’s No. 1 team, Byron Nelson. She recently surpassed 2,000 career kills. The LSU commit was named TGCA player of the year and Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

Cox was voted 6A state title game MVP last season as Flower Mound won its first UIL championship in program history. Cox recently committed to Missouri.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 spot in the TGCA 6A state rankings.

USA Today also posted its Super 25 on Wednesday and Byron Nelson and Flower Mound occupy the No. 3 and No. 5 spots. The Bobcats and Jaguars are both first in their respected districts, 5-6A and 6-6A.

Padua Francisan (Ohio) is the top-ranked team with a 22-0 record. Eagan (Minnesota), 20-0, is second.

Other ranked teams from Texas include No. 8 The Woodlands, No. 14 Plano West and No. 18 Lovejoy.

