DFW volleyball Oct. 15; Kennedale sweeps Benbrook to clinch berth; scores and best performances

Kyndal Payne (1) serving in the game agsinst Byron Nelson on 10/15/19.

Kennedale dropped a set during its 3-1 win over Benbrook during the two schools’ first district meeting this season.

The Wildcats’ goal on Tuesday night was to get a sweep at home.

They did just that, beating the Bobcats 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 to clinch a playoff spot with four games to go.

“We just focused. We’re getting ready for playoffs. I think we’re all excited to have a faster paced game and we just wanted to put them away in three this time,” senior setter Lillian Rychlik said.

Kennedale (25-7, 8-0 District 9-4A) started off slow as Benbrook led 4-0 to force a Wildcats’ timeout. The Bobcats (7-2 District 9-4A) led 8-1 after a block from Emily Fowlkes. But the Wildcats went on an 11-4 run to tie it at 12 following a Maddie Pyles’ kill. A Casey Guerry block gave Kennedale a 18-13 lead that led to a Benbrook timeout.

After Kennedale controlled the second set, the Wildcats took an 8-7 lead in the third on an Alex Youngblood block.

The Bobcats called a timeout after Pyles’ kill gave Kennedale a 21-17 edge, but Benbrook came out of the break with four-straight points to pull within one. The Wildcats called time before ending the match in three.

“Our defense and serve receive started to kick in, and our setters started to help us put the ball down,” Pyles said.

Kennedale, which is ranked No. 16 in the 4A state rankings, will host Dunbar on Friday and Castleberry on Oct. 22.

Best Game

Frisco Centennial 3, Frisco Reedy

With four games left after Tuesday night, the Frisco Centennial Titans grabbed a hold of fourth place with a key win over Frisco Reedy, 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10.

The Titans are fourth in district with a 7-7 record while the Lions dropped to 6-8 and in a tie for fifth with Frisco and Independence.

Centennial senior setter Zairyn Hemsley recorded 54 assists while players had 10 or more kills. Samantha Hastings led the team with 18 kills while Alexa Long added 16 kills.

Hastngs also had 18 digs and 7 blocks. Kaylin Salember led with 38 digs.

Best Performance

Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford

Richland looked prime to earn an upset victory via sweep against Weatherford, but the Kangaroos rallied to beat the Rebels 20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13.

Sophomore defensive specialist Keegan O’Connor finished with a game-high 29 digs to set the program record for digs in a season with 752.

She passed Weatherford great Jordan Burks, who held the record last season. Burks is starring as a freshman this season at the University of North Texas.

Scores October 15

Aledo def Abilene Wylie 25-11, 25-18, 25-19

Argyle def Springtown 25-12, 25-21, 25-9

Arl. Heights def Southwest 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

Aubrey def Sanger 29-27, 25-17, 25-20

Birdville def Saginaw 25-18, 25-10, 25-15

Boswell def Chisholm Trail 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Boyd def Millsap 25-7, 25-5, 25-7

Burleson def Seguin 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Byron Nelson def Eaton 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Castleberry def DHJ 25-13, 25-13, 25-17

Creekview def Turner 25-11, 25-27, 25-15, 25-23

Coll. Heritage def Azle 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

Decatur def Krum 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 14-25, 15-13

Denton def The Colony 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Eastern Hills def South Hills 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

ESD def Country Day 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

Frisco def Frisco Heritage 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Frisco Centennial def Reedy 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10

Frisco Liberty def Lone Star 25-14, 25-21, 25-7

GP YWLA def A+ Academy 25-13, 25-20, 25-16

Granbury def Crowley 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Guyer def Fossil Ridge 25-22, 25-15, 25-8

Haltom def LD Bell 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11

Hebron def Lewisville 25-10, 25-7, 25-12

Highland Park def Bryan Adams 25-4, 25-10, 25-11

Kennedale def Benbrook 25-18, 25-16, 25-22

Lake Highlands def Richardson 25-12, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23

Lake Ridge def SGP 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-8

Lamar def Arlington 25-14, 25-13, 25-18

Lebanon Trail def Independence 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Lovejoy def Wylie East 25-8, 25-23, 25-19

Mansfield def Summit 25-10, 25-14, 25-7

Marcus def MacArthur 25-7, 25-9, 25-14

McKinney North def Denison 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Melissa def Anna 25-13, 25-11, 25-16

Mid. Heritage def Waxahachie Life 25-7, 25-9, 25-9

Nimitz def Irving 25-11, 25-9, 25-8

North Garland def Lakeview Centennial 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

North Side def Carter-Riverside 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18

Northwest def Ryan 27-25, 25-20, 25-16

Parish Episcopal def Bishop Dunne 25-9, 25-10, 25-15

Paschal def Sam Houston 25-5, 25-8, 25-10

Plano West def McKinney Boyd 25-20, 25-15, 29-27

Prestonwood def Bishop Lynch 25-22, 15-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9

Prosper def Rockwall-Heath 26-24, 25-15, 25-13

Red Oak def Corsicana 25-13, 25-15, 25-10

Sachse def Wylie 25-17, 25-19, 28-26, 25-13

South Oak Cliff def Kimball 25-18, 25-11, 25-13

Stephenville def Godley 18-25, 25-7, 25-17, 25-12

Trimble Tech def Bowie 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19

Wakeland def Memorial 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Waxahachie def DeSoto 25-14, 25-23, 25-9

Weatherford def Richland 20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13

Wilson def Conrad 25-11, 25-10, 25-9