Fort Worth-area volleyball rankings Oct. 15, 2019; Byron Nelson continues to be No. 1

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (38-2), Previous (1): Wins over Guyer and Carroll. Next games vs. Eaton (10/15), Timber Creek (10/18).

2. Mansfield (36-6), Previous (3): Wins over Grand Prairie and DeSoto. Next games vs. Summit (10/15), Waxahachie (10/18).

3. Lake Ridge (35-6), Previous (2): Win over Summit, Lost to Waxahachie. Next games vs. SGP (10/15), Cedar Hill (10/18).

4. Carroll (26-10), Previous (4): Win over Eaton, Lost to Byron Nelson. Next games vs. Timber Creek (10/15), Fossil Ridge (10/18).

5. Weatherford (26-11), Previous (5): Win over LD Bell. Next games vs. Richland (10/15), Trinity (10/18).

6. Burleson (31-5), Previous (6): Wins over Centennial and Timberview. Next games vs. Seguin (10/15), Legacy (10/18).

7. Boswell (25-13), Previous (7): Wins over Grapevine and Brewer. Next games vs. Chisholm Trail (10/15), Coll. Heritage (10/18).

8. Keller (22-18), Previous (9): Wins over Fossil Ridge and Eaton. Next game vs. Central (10/15), Guyer (10/18).

9. Grapevine (22-15), Previous (7): Win over Chisholm Trail, Lost to Boswell. Next games vs. Brewer (10/15), Saginaw (10/18).

T10. Martin (27-6), Previous (10): Wins over Bowie and Paschal. Next games vs. YWLA (10/15), North Crowley (10/18).

T10. Granbury (28-11), Previous (10): Wins over Legacy and Centennial. Next games vs. Crowley (10/15), Timberview (10/18).