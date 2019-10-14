Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings - October 14, 2019

The Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats celebrate after beating Denton Guyer 3-0, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX. Special to the Star-Telegram

Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Monday.

If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.

Please send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

*playoff berth

3-6A

Weatherford 7-0*

Central 7-1*

Trinity 6-2

Richland 4-4

Haltom 2-6

Abilene 1-6

LD Bell 0-8

4-6A

Martin 12-0*

Arlington 9-3

Paschal 8-3

Lamar 8-3

Trimble Tech 5-6

North Crowley 4-7

Bowie 4-7

YWLA 1-10

Sam Houston 0-12

5-6A

Byron Nelson 8-1

Guyer 7-2

Keller 7-2

Carroll 6-3

Eaton 3-6

Timber Creek 3-6

Central 2-7

Fossil Ridge 0-9

6-6A

Flower Mound 9-0*

Marcus 8-1

Hebron 6-3

Coppell 6-3

Nimitz 3-6

Lewisville 2-7

MacArthur 2-7

Irving 0-9

7-6A

Mansfield 8-1

Waxahachie 8-1

Lake Ridge 7-2

SGP 5-4

DeSoto 4-5

Summit 3-6

Grand Prairie 1-8

Cedar Hill 1-8

8-6A

Pearce 8-1

Lake Highlands 8-1

Duncanville 6-3

Richardson 6-3

Skyline 4-5

Berkner 3-6

White 1-8

Molina 0-9

4-5A

Aledo 4-0

Wylie 3-1

Rider 2-2

Cooper 1-3

Wichita Falls 0-4

5-5A

Granbury 9-0

Burleson 8-1

Legacy 6-3

Everman 5-4

Crowley 4-5

Centennial 3-6

Timberview 1-8

Seguin 0-9

6-5A

Arlington Heights 9-0

North Side 7-2

Carter-Riverside 7-2

Eastern Hills 5-4

South Hills 3-6

Wyatt 3-6

Southwest 1-8

Poly 0-9

7-5A

Grapevine 8-1

Boswell 8-1

Birdville 6-3

Heritage 5-4

Chisholm Trail 5-4

Saginaw 3-6

Brewer 1-8

Azle 0-9

8-5A

Denton 8-0*

Northwest 5-3

Lake Dallas 5-3

The Colony 5-3

Braswell 2-5

Little Elm 2-6

Ryan 0-7

14-5A

Red Oak 8-0*

Joshua 6-2

Midlothian 6-2

Ennis 4-4

Corsicana 1-6

Cleburne 1-6

University 1-7

9-4A

Kennedale 7-0

Benbrook 7-1

Lake Worth 5-3

DHJ 3-4

Castleberry 2-5

Western Hills 2-6

Dunbar 0-8

7-3A

Brock 9-0

Boyd 8-1

Peaster 6-3

Tolar 5-4

Paradise 3-6

Millsap 2-7

Breckendridge 2-7

Jacksboro 1-8

TAPPS 6A D-1

Liberty Christian 5-0

Midland Christian 4-2

TC-Addison 1-2

Nolan Catholic 1-3

FW All Saints 0-4

TAPPS 5A D-1

FW Christian 1-0

SW Christian 1-0

Legacy Christian 1-2

Faith 0-1

SPC North

Hockaday 2-0

Oakridge 2-0

ESD 1-0

Trinity Valley 0-1

Country Day 0-1

Greenhill 0-1

Casady 0-2