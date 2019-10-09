PHOTOS: Byron Nelson volleyball takes out Denton Guyer in straight sets

The Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats celebrate after beating Denton Guyer 3-0, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Paige Flickinger (8) tries for a block against Denton Guyer’s Jordyn Williams (7), Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Denton Guyer’s Kyndal Stowers goes for a dig against Bryon Nelson, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Denton Guyer’s Brooke Slusser attempts a serve during the third set against Bryon Nelson, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Addy Miller attempts to serve during the second set against Denton Guyer, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Payton Chamberlin (12) tries to get the ball over the net against Denton Guyer, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
The Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats in a hundle during their match against Denton Guyer, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Skyler McKinnon (9) tries to spike the ball over Denton Guyer’s Joanne Oigbokie (15) and Kyndal Stowers (8), Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Skyler McKinnon (9) gets a spike past Denton Guyer’s Joanne Oigbokie (15), Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Skyler McKinnon (9) tries for a spike over Denton Guyer’s Joanne Oigbokie (15), Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
Byron Nelson’s Paige Flickinger (8) tries to get a spike over Denton Guyer’s Hailey Schneider (5), Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, played at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX.
