DFW volleyball Oct. 8: Boswell avenges Grapevine loss; scores, upsets and best performances

Boswell traveled to Grapevine on Sept. 13 and lost in four sets. Since that loss, the Pioneers had won six straight leading up to Tuesday night’s showdown with the Mustangs at home.

Three players had 10 or more kills as Boswell avenged that loss, beating Grapevine 27-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15.

‘We circled this game. It was our only loss of the first round so we were pretty determined to come back and get revenge,” senior middle Jordan McAda said.

The win forces a first-place tie atop the District 7-5A standings with six games remaining. Boswell hosts Brewer on Friday while Grapevine returns home against Chisholm Trail.

“We didn’t play very well the first time. We just had to play our game tonight,” said UNT commit Emily Ah Leong. “We had more energy in that fourth set, that was the biggest difference.”

Boswell (26-13, 7-1) started fast in the opening game. The Pioneers led 15-10 to force a Grapevine timeout, but the Mustangs rallied back and got a kill from Janet deMarris to make it 22-21 Boswell.

Ties at 24 and 25 before Kaylen Beaty, who had 15 kills and 10 digs, scored from the back row on game point.

“We came very prepared. We worked on serve receive and blocking, and we were ready,” Beaty said.

Grapevine (21-15, 7-1) controlled the second set, but Boswell again, started fast and held off a rally in the third. McAda, who had eight blocks, gave Boswell a 12-7 lead.

Sydney Biggs had two of her four blocks, the second assisted with Lauren Tolbert and the Pioneers led 17-8. But the Mustangs scored four straight points and got within 22-20 on a Savannah Kjolhede kill.

McAda, who added 10 kills, scored off the block to give Boswell a 2-1 edge.

NCTC commit Isabela Moore had 14 kills for Boswell and Ah Leong led with 22 digs and three aces. Hope Franklin and Caitlyn Boyd picked up 22 and 17 assists. Boswell finished with 27 total blocks.

Boswell senior middle @jordanmcada_ (Presbyterian College) with a huge game during last night's win vs Grapevine. 10 kills 0.556% and 8 blocks! Highlights @BOS_Volleyball @emsisdathletics pic.twitter.com/opJD2ZWrRR — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 9, 2019

Best Match

Lake Dallas 3, Northwest 0

Sure, on the surface it looks like any other Tuesday night sweep, but it was actually a close battle between the Falcons and Texans. Lake Dallas won 28-26, 25-18, 33-31.

You don’t see too many 30-point games.

The win pulled the Falcons into a tie for second, with the Texans (5-2), in District 8-5A with five to play.

Lake Dallas travels to The Colony on Friday while Northwest visits district-leading Denton.

Best Performance

Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson

It was a quiet night for the LSU commit, who only had 10 kills during the Bobcats’ 3-0 win vs. Denton Guyer.

She added a double-double with 16 assists to lead the team in both departments. It was Flickinger’s 21st double-double of the season, but more importantly, she hit a significant milestone..

With her 10 kills, it pushes her to over 2,000 for her career. The senior outside sits at 2,004.

Flickinger also has 2,319 digs, making her the first player in program history with 2,000 kills and 2,000 digs.

Flickinger, who was Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, and Byron Nelson (37-2, 7-1 District 5-6A) hosts Southlake Carroll on Friday.

Scores Tuesday, October 8th

Aledo def Abilene Cooper 25-14, 25-10, 25-20

Allen def Plano 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17

Alvarado def Wax. Life 25-23, 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-12

Argyle def Braswell 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Arl Heights def Wyatt 25-7, 25-11, 25-17

Birdville def Azle 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Benbrook def Castleberry 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

Burleson def Burl Centennial 27-25, 25-13, 25-21

Byron Nelson def Guyer 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Carter-Riverside def Poly 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

Chisholm Trail def Brewer 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Coll Heritage def Saginaw 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Coppell def Nimitz 25-15, 25-14, 25-13

Crowley def Timberview 25-13, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Decatur def Springtown 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Denton def Ryan 25-6, 25-17, 25-18

DeSoto def Cedar Hill 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Everman def Arl Seguin 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Flower Mound def MacArthur 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

Frisco def Reedy 25-23, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21

Granbury def Legacy 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Godley def Glen Rose 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Hebron def Irving 25-3, 25-11, 25-6

Hillcrest def Wilmer-Hutchins 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11

Hockaday def Grace Prep 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24

Keller def Fossil Ridge 25-9, 25-16, 25-10

Krum def Bridgeport 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Lake Dallas def Northwest 28-26, 25-18, 33-31

Lake Highlands def Molina 25-2, 25-7, 25-10

Lake Ridge def Summit 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Lamar def Trimble Tech 25-8, 25-6, 25-18

Liberty def Centennial 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

Lone Star def Independence 15-25, 25-14, 25-23, 28-26

Mansfield def Grand Prairie 25-5, 25-6, 25-14

Martin def Bowie 25-8, 25-2, 25-19

McKinney Boyd def Plano East 25-18, 25-22, 25-8

Melissa def Sanger 21-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 15-8

Midlothian def Waco University 25-8, 25-13, 25-17

Mid Heritage def Hillsboro 25-15, 25-21, 25-13

Naaman Forest def Garland 25-22, 25-22, 26-24

North Side def South Hills 27-25, 25-9, 23-25, 26-24

Paschal def North Crowley 25-23, 25-17, 25-14

Parish Episcopal def Bishop Lynch 30-28, 11-25, 25-22, 25-21

Pearce def Skyline 25-8, 25-11, 25-14

Prosper def McKinney 25-13, 25-14, 25-21

Red Oak def Joshua 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Richardson def Duncanville 25-22, 25-5, 21-25, 21-25, 15-13

Rockwall def Tyler Lee 25-14, 25-23, 25-16

Rockwall-Heath def Mesquite Horn 25-21, 25-21, 25-13

Rowlett def Lakeview Centennial 30-28, 25-13, 25-11

SA Central def Haltom 25-17, 25-15, 25-10

Sachse def South Garland 25-8, 25-2, 25-4

Seagoville def Sunset 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-10

South Oak Cliff def Adamson 26-24, 25-21, 28-26

The Colony def Little Elm 25-19, 25-23, 25-13

Timber Creek def Central 25-16, 25-23, 25-21

Turner def Conrad 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Wakeland def Heritage 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Waxahachie def SGP 25-9, 32-30, 25-13

Weatherford def LD Bell 25-12, 25-9, 25-17

Wilson def Jefferson 25-7, 25-19, 25-6