Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings Oct. 8, 2019; Keller, Granbury in the mix

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (36-2), Previous (1): Win over Central, lost to Keller. Next game vs. Guyer.

2. Lake Ridge (34-5), Previous (3): Wins over Mansfield and Grand Prairie. Next game vs. Summit.

3. Mansfield (34-6), Previous (2): Win over Cedar Hill, lost to Lake Ridge. Next game vs. Grand Prairie.

4. Carroll (23-9), Previous (4): Win over Central, lost to Guyer. Next game vs. Eaton.

5. Weatherford (25-11), Previous (8): Wins over Abilene and Haltom. Next game vs. LD Bell.

6. Burleson (29-5), Previous (5): Win over Crowley, lost to Granbury. Next game vs. Centennial.

T7. Grapevine (21-14), Previous (9): Wins over Azle and Heritage. Next game vs. Boswell.

T7. Boswell (25-13), Previous (7): Wins over Birdville and Saginaw. Next game vs. Grapevine.

9. Keller (20-18), Previous (N/A): Wins over Byron Nelson and Timber Creek. Next game vs. Fossil Ridge.

T10. Eaton (27-8), Previous (6): Win over Fossil Ridge, lost to Guyer. Next game vs. Carroll.

T10. Martin (26-6), Previous (10): Wins over Lamar and Arlington. Next game vs. Bowie.

T10. Granbury (26-11), Previous (N/A): Wins over Burleson and Everman. Next game vs. Legacy.

