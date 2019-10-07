Watch as former Southlake star records game clinching block, sends TCU to first Big 12 win

SHARE COPY LINK

Former Southlake Carroll standout setter McKenzie Nichols had a career night on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when the TCU Horned Frogs hosted No. 6 Texas Longhorns.

Despite a loss, Nichols put in a career-high 32 assists in her young freshman season.

Still looking for their first Big 12 win, TCU visited Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Sunday.

Make it two career games in a row for Nichols, who recorded 59 assists during a 3-2 win over the Red Raiders. It’s the most by a freshman in the NCAA since 2004 and sixth most by a freshman in TCU program history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But it was her block that clinched the 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24 victory to send TCU to 1-3 in conference play and 6-8 overall. The Horned Frogs snapped a 5-game losing streak.

.@kenzienichols4 had herself a match yesterday.



59 assists (most by a freshman since 2004) and the game winning block #BattleAngels | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/v4zf6Gz6pf — TCU Volleyball (@TCUvolleyball) October 7, 2019

Also in the match, Arlington’s Katie Clark set a career-high with 21 kills.

Waxahachie’s Audrey Nalls added 13 kills and six digs, and a 0.296 hitting percentage.

TCU will host No. 1 Baylor on Saturday and travel to Iowa State on Oct. 16.